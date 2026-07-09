Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed on X that missing Marumo Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu was not kidnapped but had been hiding from creditors

McKenzie thanked Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia and Captain Moloko's team for uncovering that no kidnapping had taken place

South Africans criticised McKenzie for publicly disclosing sensitive details about the player mid-investigation, calling it a breach of protocol

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Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has drawn sharp public criticism after posting details about the disappearance of Premier Soccer League footballer Thapelo Dhludhlu on X, revealing that the Marumo Gallants player had not been kidnapped but had gone into hiding over alleged unpaid debts.

Dhludhlu had been reported missing for approximately a week before McKenzie addressed the matter on Thursday, 9 July 2026. In his post, the minister thanked Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia and Captain Moloko's team for their role in the matter.

"The player apparently owed a lot of people money and was in hiding," McKenzie wrote publicly on the platform.

Gayton McKenzie's post draws backlash

While the minister framed his statement as an expression of gratitude toward law enforcement, many South Africans took issue with the manner in which the information was shared, arguing that the public disclosure was premature and inappropriate coming from a cabinet minister outside the security cluster.

@MrHlabane questioned the constitutional implications of the post, writing:

"The police say investigations are still underway. Under Section 207 of the Constitution, politicians are not allowed to interfere in police work. A Minister of Sport announcing findings on social media mid-case is a major breach of protocol, No?"

@iam_sabathembu was equally direct:

"It's not your place to be publishing such information, Gayton; leave it to SAPS. You are forever excited pronouncing things you shouldn't, stick to being a Minister and leave the rest."

@ManziniZungu_ suggested McKenzie should have kept his statement vague, writing:

"No naming and shaming minister…it's enough to say 'there wasn't a kidnapping, police are investigating.'"

Others focused on the impact the revelation would have on the player himself. @s_ledile wrote:

"You just exposed him on Twitter. I hope he recovers from this," while @collinhobudu added that the details should have remained confidential:

"Should have said the player was hiding for reasons that can't be disclosed."

Financial pressures on PSL players raised

The incident also prompted a broader conversation about the financial circumstances of players outside South Africa's top clubs. @BennieSonamzi suggested that players needed better financial literacy support, while @thabang_ pointed to reportedly low wage offers as a structural issue:

"Our playas are jst not getting paid, basically outside of the big 3 football is a side hustle."

@BucksyM68886 was less sympathetic toward Dhludhlu, writing:

"Wasted our resources with his stupid games, the police could have invested their time on serious cases."

SAPS had not officially closed the investigation at the time McKenzie published his post, according to responses under the minister's tweet.

Source: Briefly News