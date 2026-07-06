Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga was caught up in a shooting incident that has drawn police attention

The Johannesburg shooting involving Divine Lunga unfolded after an unexpected encounter took a dangerous turn

Hillbrow police are investigating the incident as questions remain over the events surrounding the shooting

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga was involved in a shooting incident in Hillbrow. Image: Carmen Mandato - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga was involved in a shooting incident during a pursuit linked to an alleged R34,000 robbery in Johannesburg. Shots were allegedly fired at the footballer's BMW after he and his friends reportedly followed a suspected vehicle.

The Zimbabwean footballer escaped unharmed. Hillbrow police have since registered an attempted murder case and are investigating the incident.

Divine Lunga involved in shooting incident in Johannesburg

Kaya 959 reported on Monday, 6 July 2026, that Lunga was travelling with friends in a blue BMW along Tudhope Street when an unknown man stopped them. The man reporte5dly mistook Lunga and his friends for undercover traffic officials.

He then allegedly told the group that occupants of a vehicle ahead had robbed him of R34,000. Police said Lunga and his friends decided to assist the man and followed the suspected vehicle.

According to the police statement quoted by Kaya 959:

“Acting with the intention of assisting the African male, Lunga and his friends decided to follow the suspected vehicle.”

The pursuit, however, allegedly took an unexpected and dangerous turn.

Divine Lunga's BMW struck during Johannesburg shooting

The pursuit ended with Lunga's blue BMW damaged by gunfire, although the Sundowns defender and his friends escaped without injuries.

Police said one of the occupants in the suspected vehicle allegedly fired towards Lunga's BMW while it was being followed.

A bullet hit the vehicle and left a hole in the BMW, authorities said. Despite the gunfire, no one was hurt.

The police statement added:

“One of the bullets struck the BMW, leaving a bullet hole. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained.”

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga was involved in a shooting incident during a robbery pursuit in Johannesburg. Image: Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Hillbrow police probe Divine Lunga shooting incident

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened before and during the shooting involving Lunga.

As of 6 July 2026, police had not reported any arrests. Details about the people travelling in the vehicle allegedly followed by Lunga and his friends were also not made public.

Hillbrow police are handling the investigation after an attempted murder case was opened in connection with the gunfire.

The police probe is continuing as officers seek to clarify the sequence of events surrounding the incident.

Divine Lunga escapes Johannesburg shooting unharmed

Lunga and the friends travelling with him emerged from the Johannesburg shooting without injuries despite his BMW being struck by a bullet.

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender has not been identified by police as a suspect in the case. Attention now remains on the police investigation into the gunfire and the people linked to the vehicle pursued during the incident.

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Peter Shalulile departure

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed Peter Shalulile's departure, ending the striker's six-year stay at Chloorkop.

The Namibian forward left Masandawana after a trophy-filled spell and a remarkable goal-scoring run that secured his place in the club's history.

Source: Briefly News