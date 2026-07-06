Man Strangles Girlfriend and Dies of a Heart Attack While Dumping Her Body
- An American man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death during a domestic dispute
- The man suffered a fatal heart attack while attempting to dispose of her body
- Police discovered both bodies and launched a homicide investigation into the woman's death
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A Las Vegas man allegedly killed his girlfriend and then died of a heart attack while trying to get rid of her body, according to authorities. The incident came to light on 30 June 2026, when Las Vegas police responded to a call and discovered two bodies. The woman had allegedly been strangled by her partner during what investigators believe was a domestic altercation. The man did not survive long enough to face charges. He suffered a cardiac arrest while in the process of moving her body, and died at the scene.
Two deaths, one crime scene
Investigators confirmed that the woman's death is being treated as a homicide. Her partner's death, by contrast, appears to have been caused by natural causes brought on by the physical exertion involved in attempting to conceal what he had allegedly done. Authorities have not publicly released the names of either individual. The case, according to Fox5 Vegas, has been handed over to homicide detectives, who continue to piece together the full sequence of events leading up to both deaths.
The discovery of the two bodies
The discovery left the local community shaken. Domestic violence incidents resulting in fatalities are not uncommon in the Las Vegas area; the circumstances surrounding this case drew widespread attention given the unusual outcome for the alleged perpetrator. Police have urged anyone with information about the pair or the events of that evening to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za