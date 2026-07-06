An American man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death during a domestic dispute

The man suffered a fatal heart attack while attempting to dispose of her body

Police discovered both bodies and launched a homicide investigation into the woman's death

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Emergency services made a startling discovery after responding to a call regarding an unresponsive pair. Image: @arroba_machi

Source: Twitter

A Las Vegas man allegedly killed his girlfriend and then died of a heart attack while trying to get rid of her body, according to authorities. The incident came to light on 30 June 2026, when Las Vegas police responded to a call and discovered two bodies. The woman had allegedly been strangled by her partner during what investigators believe was a domestic altercation. The man did not survive long enough to face charges. He suffered a cardiac arrest while in the process of moving her body, and died at the scene.

Two deaths, one crime scene

Investigators confirmed that the woman's death is being treated as a homicide. Her partner's death, by contrast, appears to have been caused by natural causes brought on by the physical exertion involved in attempting to conceal what he had allegedly done. Authorities have not publicly released the names of either individual. The case, according to Fox5 Vegas, has been handed over to homicide detectives, who continue to piece together the full sequence of events leading up to both deaths.

The discovery of the two bodies

The discovery left the local community shaken. Domestic violence incidents resulting in fatalities are not uncommon in the Las Vegas area; the circumstances surrounding this case drew widespread attention given the unusual outcome for the alleged perpetrator. Police have urged anyone with information about the pair or the events of that evening to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

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Source: Briefly News