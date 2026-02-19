The Worcester community is in mourning following the passing of André du Preez, the well-known snake handler at Silverfox Snake Rescues

Andre, who died surrounded by his family, was celebrated as a dedicated father, husband, and a pioneer in snake awareness

Tributes continue to flood social media, with many crediting him for changing their perspective on wildlife through his educational talks.

André passed away surrounded by his close family members. Image: Silverfox Snake Rescues

The Breede Valley has lost one of its most courageous and beloved figures. André du Preez, the man behind Worcester’s Silverfox Snake Rescues, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of bravery and environmental education.

The news of his passing was shared by Silverfox Snake Rescues on Facebook on February 19 2026, confirming that Andre died peacefully, surrounded by family.

To many, he was more than just a snake catcher; he was a hero, a devoted husband, and a pillar of strength for his children. His presence in the community was felt far beyond his rescue calls, as he was known for his deep compassion for both people and the wildlife he protected.

SA mourns Andre’s death

The announcement has left social media users heartbroken, with the community still in disbelief at his departure. Many viewers showered his family with messages of support, wishing them speedy healing and comfort. Some called him a hero who will be remembered for many years. One viewer hoped that the municipality would allow them to mourn him in a heroic and dignified manner.

Throughout his career, Andre educated thousands on snake awareness. Image: Silverfox Snake Rescues

User @Ronel Du Plessis said:

"Ag nee, dis vreeslik Om te verneem!!!! So jammer vir die familie en vriende! (Oh no! That's terrible to hear! So sorry for the family and friends!"

User @Stephanie Pretorius shared:

:"Ai Kan dit nie glo nie. Baie sterkte aan sy gesin, familie en vriende. My innige meegevoel (Oh, I can't believe it. Best wishes to his family, relatives and friends. My deepest condolences)."

User @Peet Dupreez commented:

"Rip sterkte aan famiele as ek mag vra what happened di oom was n baie goeie slang vangger gewees het gereeld sy videos gekyk ( Good luck to the family, if I may ask what happened, this uncle was a very good snake catcher, I regularly watched his videos)."

User @Cheryl Sharon Stey shared:

"RIP, we're going to miss you on FB. This feels so unreal 😭."

User @Calvin Curtis Claassen added:

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends,"

User @Glenda Pekeur commented:

"I hope the regional municipality gives us all the opportunity to celebrate him. This is not easy. Thank you for sacrificing him for the line of duty."

User @Deni Olyn said:

"I'm lost for words. Strong to the bereaved family. May the Lord comfort you through this difficult time."

