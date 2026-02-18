A bizarre occurrence at a recent funeral, where a casket is seemingly being rolled into the grave, has left Mzansi both astonished and laughing

The video showed a funeral setting, with a hoisted casket that was slowly making its way into the grave through a conveyor belt

Mzansi handled the unusual sight with the signature sense of humour that defines social media streets in South Africa

An unusual procession at a funeral has left Mzansi talking. Image: @diketsojessey

An unexpected scene unfolded at a recent funeral in South Africa, grabbing the attention of onlookers and social media users alike.

The video was posted on TikTok by the account @diketsojessey on 17 February 2026.

In-person attendees and netizens alike witnessed a casket being lowered into a grave via a conveyor belt, a sight typically reserved for industrial settings rather than goodbyes such as this.

The bizarre occurrence has become a topic of discussion and amusement among Mzansi’s online community. But what really intrigued people was the pace of the casket, which they deemed to be too slow.

Watch the video below:

Social media responds

Following the incident, videos of the unconventional funeral procession circulated widely on TikTok.

Many South Africans responded with their signature humour, creating memes and playful commentary regarding the unusual method of interment. One user, @Ntwenhle.Mokoena, alluded to the long time the procession was taking, commenting:

"Ka nako eo betroot le potato salad di ya bela ko jarateng😭."

Another user, @Nator, added a similar comment, stating:

"As for weekend! Ro ja nako mang, ronwa nako mang 😭?"

@One.Without.A.Face asked:

"Drama e kana for eng?"

Another user, @Zoe.Afrika, noted the similarity of the conveyor belt to the baggage carousel at airports, saying:

"It reminds me of being at the airport waiting for our luggages 🥺🥺🥺. Konje what's the name of that machine 😩?"

Another user, @Mama.Reitumetse, enjoyed the humour in the comments section, adding:

"TikTok comments section is my happy place 😂."

Another user, @Orti_B, quipped:

"We need a song for the comments 😭."

What is the use of conveyor belts for caskets at funerals?

Conveyor belts for caskets are used to safely move, lift, and position heavy caskets, which helps reduce physical strain on would-be carriers.

The method ensures a dignified and controlled transfer of the casket.

The slow, mechanical glide that social media users have laughed about is designed for respect and functionality during an emotional moment such as this.

