"Don't Be Surprised When They Start Grooving Before 18": Young Parents Replicate Groove at Home
- A fun-loving South African couple transformed their living room into a full-on private nightclub for the night, proving that parenthood doesn't mean giving up the groove
- The viral clip shows the young parents cranking up the music, turning on colourful lights, and dancing freely while embracing the "only grove we attend as parents" lifestyle
- Mzansi viewers flooded the comments with laughter and relatability, praising the creativity of keeping the fun alive post-babies, but some expressed disappointment for exposing kids to such a life
The story of a South African couple transforming their living room into a private nightclub has trended online.
The video, which showed the couple's commitment to maintaining their pre-parenthood lifestyle, was posted on the 15th of February 2026 by the TikTok account @the_ways_ndlela.
The young parents brought the nightclub experience home by cranking up the music, illuminating the space with colourful lights, and dancing freely with their children.
The caption of the video read:
"The only groove we attend as parents."
Watch the video below:
The family video become a viral hit among Mzansi viewers
The entertaining clip quickly went viral, resonating with many South Africans.
Viewers took to social media to express their amusement and relatability, praising the couple's ingenuity in adapting to parenthood without sacrificing joy. But a few commenters expressed worry over introducing kids to the groove lifestyle that early on.
One commenter, @Thuto.Mmola, cautioned:
"This how kids are raised into the weird lifestyle. You could have entertained yourselves better."
Another user, @Seefo.Mpho, added a similar comment, stating:
"Don;t be surprised when you can't contain them when they want to groove before turning 18!"
@Zilda.who added:
"You are not aware but you are already choosing this life for them. Good luck."
An overwhelming majority of commenters thought the moment was harmless fun, with user, @Justice.Zulu.KaMageba, commented:
"I love this. It's worth trying."
Another stan, @Tshidi.Ramitshana, added:
"What a vibe🤣. I love it."
User, @maka.cc, gave a thumbs up, stating:
"I'm going to start doing this. Thanks, mommy."
@It's.Me approved of the family moment, saying:
"This is a vibe 🥰."
Another stanning user, @londi.fanele.okamang, wrote:
"Now, this is a great idea! I hope you enjoyed yourselves as much as I enjoyed watching."
The video serves as an inspiration
The majority of the comments under the post showed that Mzansi was keen to take the moment as inspiration.
It served as a blueprint for any couple wanting to spice up routine evenings with kids without leaving the house.
