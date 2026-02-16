A Mzansi woman has stunned the internet community after doing the unusual thing of being the one who proposes to a man

The woman looked the part of every romantic story, dressed in red, as she knelt with a ring in hand to pop the question

The internet community reacted with mixed views, with many expressing disappointment over the seeming cultural norm, while some commended her bravery

A Pretoria woman stunned people after proposing to a man. Image: @Jabulanisjava2

A viral TikTok video posted on the 15th of February 2026 has divided Mzansi as a woman publicly proposed marriage to a man.

Dressed in a striking red outfit that echoed the vibrancy of romance, the woman's act of kneeling with a ring in hand sparked a wave of discussion online.

The proposal was an unexpected cultural shift from the norm of African traditional unions, leaving netizens curious as to who between the lovers would pay lobola.

The video was posted by the TikTok account @jabulanisjava2 and has since garnered a lot of engagement on the platform.

Watch it in full below:

Mzansi reacts with support and criticism

The proposal has ignited a lively discussion among Mzansi netizens, revealing a divide in responses.

While many applauded the woman's bravery in challenging traditional gender roles, others voiced disappointment.

One TikToker, @Annah.Makola, criticised:

"Sisterhood is very disappointed 😏."

Another user, @Mandiie.Ayanda, laughed off the perceived disappointment, commenting:

"Usiphoxile ntombi [You've disappointed us, girl]😂😂😂."

Another voice on the platform, @Onisiwe.Ina, chimed in:

"So ikhona ibudget yokulobola u bhuti [Do you have the budget to pay lobola for this man?]"

@Muntu confessed:

"My pride wouldn't allow me to do this."

But not every comment dissed the woman. Some were supportive. One user, @Milady, said:

"Well done, girlfriend. I did that and was married for 16 years until death did us apart it. MHSRIP."

@Diam.Jose wrote:

"This is beautiful and extraordinary 😍 ❤️. I love it. It's so delicate and softer."

Another supporter, @Ramachela.Felicia, was more activist-like in her support, adding:

"If a man can propose, why can't we? I mean we are both human beings ☺️. Society always says it must be 50/50, but now they are judging 🤔 ?This is beautiful🌹❤️. I'm glad he said yes."

Another user, @Teddy.Bear, gushed:

"The fact that he knelt back is so priceless. This is respect at its best."

How has the woman deviated from the norm?

While she received support amid criticism, the woman's decision to propose is a deviation from the African norm.

African marriage proposals are a deeply traditional, communal process centred on family negotiation, the payment of lobola, and the merging of two families rather than just two individuals.

It is a multi-stage process involving formal steps that prioritise respect for elders and ancestral approval. This process has traditionally been initiated by the man and his family.

A woman has broken traditional norms as she popped the marriage question to a man. Image: @jabulanisjava2

