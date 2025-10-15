A local man was filmed proposing on stage during his girlfriend's graduation, with the crowd cheering in excitement over the double celebration

The clip attracted massive views on Instagram, sparking a lively and divided debate among viewers about whether the grand gesture stole the woman’s special moment

Social media users expressed mixed views, with many arguing the proposal should have waited so the woman could celebrate each milestone individually

A video shared by Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, captured a surprise wedding proposal during a graduation ceremony, igniting a passionate debate on social media.

The romantic clip shared on the Instagram account @lindiwezulu._i_am garnered massive attention from viewers, most of whom felt the man should have proposed later.

The video shared by @lindiwezulu._i_am shows the young woman standing proudly on the stage in her graduation regalia, having just achieved her academic milestone. She looked at her partner, who was kneeling in front of her with a ring, asking for her marriage proposal in front of a cheering crowd of fellow graduates and attendees.

The man proposes during a graduation ceremony

The woman, visibly shocked and blushing, held a bouquet and extended her hand, signalling her acceptance of the proposal. The crowd erupted in loud cheers, celebrating the special moment when two significant milestones merged. Minister Lindiwe Zulu captioned her post, reflecting the immediate excitement of the crowd: "Double happiness. A graduation and wedding proposal! It's possible."

SA reacts to the man's proposal

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing their divided opinions on the proposal during a graduation ceremony. While the gesture was undeniably romantic, many viewers felt the man had stolen the woman's special moment.

They argued that the marriage proposal overshadowed her academic achievement, pointing out that the man could have waited for a private celebration later. Others agreed that while they loved seeing the couple get engaged, they would have personally preferred to celebrate each major milestone in its own time

User @User @aniedlungs joked:

"Ladies, let's not invite our boyfriends now to graduation because, what is this😭?"

User @katlegothangwana commented:

"Nah, man, why couldn’t he create his own occasion? He took the shine made solely for her and made it about himself, too. I love, love, but this right here is not a green forest. Run!"

User @pablozdollysomgee added:

"He could have waited for another day kodwa."

User @luyanda_seme shared:

"He literally could've done this afterwards, at dinner or something 🙄."

User @khanyis.face said:

"Ya'll are exaggerating."

User @freeedom_xo commented:

"Future hubby, if you’re reading this. Please don’t ever think about proposing on a day I have something big happening in my life. Please pick a separate random day. This doesn’t take away from the fact that you’re mine and I’m yours."

Watch the Instagram video below:

