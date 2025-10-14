A TikTok video of a woman sneaking food from her plate into her top has gone viral in South Africa, sparking amusement and debate

The incident was captured at a restaurant, where the lady was dining with a young boy, and has led to light-hearted conversations about thriftiness and public behaviour

The clip has drawn thousands of views and mixed reactions from online users, with some finding it hilarious and others questioning its necessity

A TikTok video of a woman sneaking food from her plate into her top has sparked amusement and debate among South Africans.

In the clip shared, under the Facebook handle Rundu Amai, the woman is seen seated at a restaurant with a young boy, believed to be her child. While casually glancing around, she takes a few chips from her plate and tucks them into her top, close to her chest area. The moment was captured discreetly and has since spread widely on social media.

The unusual act left many online users shocked, while others found the incident hilarious. Some joked that she was saving the food for later, while others described her as fearless for pulling such a stunt in public.

"She's looking around as if she stole that food. Why didn't she just ask for a takeaway cause it's her money? Some ppl mara ain't well upstairs, one person wrote in the comments."

Although some viewers suggested the video might be part of a skit, it nonetheless drew thousands of views and sparked light-hearted conversations about thriftiness and public behaviour.

The footage that was published on 13 October 2025 by the social media user Rundu Amai highlights how everyday moments can quickly go viral in South Africa, where humour and social commentary often collide in unexpected ways.

SA is amused by the woman's restaurant antics

People were stunned as they flooded the comments section with mixed reactions over the woman's antics at the restaurant.

Claxton Pascoe said:

"You do know you can ask for a takeaway box."

Kenneth Molefe cracked a joke, saying:

"She's gonna smell good all the way back home."

Ashley Reuben Pillay wrote:

"Nah nah nah. The look on her face tells a different story. She thought they gonna take her chips away if she didn't finish them. So she is smart. She gona eat them later because that's her money."

Mpendulo Gcina stated:

"Couldn't she just eat? Was that necessary?"

Belinda Jacobs van Wyk commented:

"Stealing her own food."

Nkululeko Comfort Chipeta commented:

"But my sister, you reserve the right to ask for a takeaway."

Thato Zepop Jr Ramotsheo replied:

"If that's content, then I give up. Nonsense."

Phiwe Dube simply said:

"Dump content."

Watch the video below:

