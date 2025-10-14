A young girl pulls off a hilarious "bread prank" on her mom, leading to a priceless reaction as the mom bursts into laughter and takes a picture of the moment

The mom's easygoing response to the prank, instead of getting upset about the bread, shows the importance of humour in creating a positive and supportive family environment

This playful moment serves as a reminder of the power of humour in family dynamics, turning an ordinary situation into a cherished memory

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A TikTok video went viral after being posted on 11 October 2025.

This mom can't stop laughing at her daughter with a whole loaf of bread in her plate. Image:@miss_annele/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a viral video that's been making waves online, a young girl pulled off a hilarious prank on her mum, leaving everyone in stitches. The video shows the girl sitting on a couch with a whole loaf of bread on her plate in front of her mother. Instead of scolding her, the mother laughs so hard that she grabs her camera to take a picture of the scene.

Bonding moments

The caption,

"Bread prank on my mom😭😂😂😂"

quickly caught the attention of viewers.

The lighthearted video, shared by @miss_annele, has left many in the comments in stitches. What makes this moment even more special is how it emphasises the joy of playful interactions within families.

Laughter is the best medicine

In a world often filled with stress and routine, a simple, unexpected prank can provide a moment of laughter and connection. It’s a refreshing reminder of the power of humour in family relationships, creating memories that are both funny and heartwarming.

Mzansi can't get enough of TikTok video of Funny bread prank on mom. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The mother's easy-going response to the prank, rather than frustration, adds an extra layer of value, showing how her positive and supportive attitude nurtures a fun, loving family dynamic. This light-hearted moment is a perfect example of how humour can strengthen family bonds and create lasting memories.

Kota with no Achaar wrote:

Legend has she took a selfie instead of the bread 😭😭.

Ofentse maloka manamela said:

The fact that she's not shouting and complaining makes her the best mom🤣🤣🤣💕💕



fifyhape 🇱🇸🇿🇦 stated:

I love how she is also taking pictures to prove to her friends how much u eat

KatlegoS. commented:

I wish my mom were still alive so that I could do this prank😹May her soul rest in peace

Danielle Van Eeden wrote:

You thought you were pranking her, and she turned it around and made you the joke. I love her 😅😅😅

Amza🙂👍🏼 said:

That picture is going either to the church group or stockvel group😭. I just can't prove it.

FezileN stated:

This is what it’s like having a healthy relationship with umzali ❤️❤️❤

ashanti commented:

See how she didn’t even complain about the bread that she’s wasting? Instead, she laughed & took pictures! That’s a good mother right there.

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News prank stories

A Cape Town high school learner's shocked their teachers by asking them to sign old pictures of themselves, and the prank showed how humour could break down barriers in education.

A viral video showed a principal's heartfelt reaction to a surprise birthday prank from his learners, and their collective effort in pulling off the prank showed their strong sense of community and respect.

A mother created a rollercoaster experience for her toddler, and the video showed the creativity of modern-day mothers, who were turning everyday situations into fun and memorable moments by using a TV rollercoaster simulation as a makeshift amusement park ride.

Source: Briefly News