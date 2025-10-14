The viral TikTok video captures the SA Hype Team Princess dancing joyfully at Spur, surrounded by the warmth of the staff and her family

Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, Spur has long been a favourite spot for birthday celebrations across South Africa, with the restaurant’s lively environment

Jeremy du Plessis, the creator behind the SA Hype Team, shows his family’s enthusiasm for sports and celebration through engaging content

The TikTok video, uploaded on 12 October 2025 and shared by a local content creator, has captured Mzansi's heart.

A child loves birthday magic at Spur and Mzansi are impressed with her dance moves. Image: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images and jeremy_duplessis/TikTok.

A viral TikTok video has taken the internet by storm, featuring the SA Hype Team Princess, a young girl whose infectious energy lit up Spur on her birthday. The video, which shows her dancing enthusiastically as the staff sing to her, quickly became a heartwarming sensation. The accompanying caption reads:

"Happy birthday to our SA Hype Team Princess! May God Almighty spare you many more, Angel! We are so blessed to have an amazing young girl like you in our lives! Thank you, mighty God."

Birthday celebration

Spur, a beloved family restaurant in South Africa, is known for being a go-to spot for birthday celebrations, making it the perfect setting for this joyful moment. The video emphasises not only the girl's vibrant dance moves but also her joy, which has captivated viewers far and wide.

The SA Hype Team

The video was shared by Jeremy du Plessis, the creator behind the SA Hype Team, a group known for spreading positivity and enthusiasm. Du Plessis often showcases his family’s love for South African sports and culture, gaining a loyal following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

A child can't resist the birthday magic at Spur, especially with all the dancing. Image: Thomas Warwick/Getty Images.

Though the content often features his family, the SA Hype Team includes others who share a passion for spreading joy and excitement. This special birthday video of the SA Hype Team Princess is yet another example of how the group continues to bring smiles and happiness to its growing audience.

corra35 said:

"Ohhh, meide, you are making aunties' day, keep up that energy, my girl, may god bless you princess🥰"

🏆Mercia_Links🏆wrote:

"Takes after her father, no doubt🤣 happy birthday to your beautiful princess, Jeremy 🤗"

Hello commented:

"Cuteness overload 🤣happy birthday to your princess."

zakes704 stated:

"Ohh, she is such an adorable child 🥺❤️🥺. Happiest birthday to her🙏🙏❤️. Special thanks to the staff to🙏❤"

fifi😘wrote:

"Please adopt me, you're everything Fam🥰🥰🥰 happy birthday Queen 👑"

Mackenzie May said:

"Social anxiety should fear her 😭, happy birthday angel ❤!!"

Mureeda Peck stated:

"Happy Birthday to you, little one❤️🥰, likes her vibe💯 P.S.Keep this clip for her Teen birthday."

The Mgcuwes 🇿🇦🇳🇬🇿🇼 commented:

"Is her second name Thuyu? because everyone today is saying "Happy Birthday Thuyu" to her. May she remember more lyrics to come. 💕🎉🎉🎉🤟🙏"

