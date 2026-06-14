Black Coffee found himself trending for all the wrong reasons as fans discussed the latest addition to their watchlists, The Polygamist

The popular Netflix series, which is centred around the protagonist's extramarital affairs, was likened to Black Coffee's explosive marital drama that ultimately led to his divorce

The comparison arrives just days after the DJ's ex-wife went on social media to reveal that she has yet to receive her alimony from their divorce

Mzansi revisited Black Coffee's marital drama after 'The Polygamist' went viral. Images: realblackcoffee, sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee found himself trending on the timeline this week as viewers binge-watched the explosive new Netflix series, The Polygamist.

The highly anticipated series premiered on 12 June 2026 and instantly skyrocketed into a major talking point across the world. However, local viewers couldn't help but notice that the lead character’s messy personal life hit a little too close to home.

The drama kicked off when a South African social media user, writing under the handle @ThatgirlLee__, responded to a picture of actor Sdumo Mtshali in character. The original photo was captioned: "At least he is acting. Out there, someone’s husband is living this guy's life."

Without hesitation, the user quote-tweeted the post and pointed a direct finger at the Drive hitmaker, claiming the series reminded them entirely of Black Coffee.

"I kept thinking of him as I was watching this."

In The Polygamist, Sdumo Mtshali plays Jonasi Gomora, a high-flying businessman and family man who seemingly has it all. However, beneath his successful exterior, Jonasi lets his lust control him, secretly engaging in multiple steamy affairs behind his loyal wife's back.

Mzansi likened Sdumo Mtshali's character on 'The Polygamist' to Black Coffee's lived experiences. Images: realblackcoffee, sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

For Mzansi netizens, Jonasi’s script read exactly like Black Coffee’s real-life history. Beyond his legendary international music career, the DJ is notoriously known for his high-profile, explosive divorce from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Following the collapse of their eight-year marriage in 2019, the former Tshisa actress broke the internet by revealing that her ex-husband had been a serial cheater. In a series of shocking exposures, she alleged that the music producer had fathered children outside of their marriage with multiple women - a storyline that mirrors Jonasi Gomora's fictional life almost perfectly.

See the viral post and read the comments below.

zynnitta_true said:

"I thought of him, too."

Zee208050742828 claimed:

"That’s him exactly."

HisOnly_Bambi wrote:

"Two children outside of his marriage definitely mean it's him."

Beverlii_k added:

"Yep, all that cheating and multiple babies."

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's missing alimony

The brutal internet comparison couldn't have come at a worse time for the DJ. It arrives just days after Enhle Mbali revealed to her followers that she has yet to receive her court-ordered alimony from their messy divorce.

This financial drama has completely overshadowed Black Coffee's recent attempts to clean up his romantic reputation. The DJ has actively tried to move on from his past baggage, notably entering into a long-term, stable relationship with model Victoria Gonzalez.

But as The Polygamist continues to dominate screens worldwide, it is obvious that Mzansi is not ready to forgive or forget Black Coffee's dark past.

Watch Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's video below.

Uzalo's Afrikaner refugee scene wins fans over

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thabo Mnguni’s Afrikaner refugee disguise on Uzalo.

The veteran actor left viewers in stitches and attracted a new audience with his look, from his light makeup to his hilarious accent.

Source: Briefly News