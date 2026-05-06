On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald shared that S’dumo Mtshali will lead a star-studded cast on the upcoming Netflix series The Polygamist

Netflix released the teaser trailer and announced when South Africans can start streaming the series, which was adapted from Sue Nyathi's debut novel

The teaser sparked debate over its bold and explicit scenes, with some focusing on the casting

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Kenneth Nkosi, S'dumo Mtshali and Gugu Gumede were announced as part of the star-studded cast of Netflix's new series, 'The Polygamist'. Image: kennethnkosi, sdumo.mtshali, itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming telenovela, which features a star-studded cast.

Following the success of Fatal Seduction, which concluded with its third season, Netflix has announced a new telenovela, The Polygamist, produced by Stained Glass Productions and based on Sue Nyathi’s novel.

S’dumo Mtshali, who previously starred in another Netflix film, Marked, leads a star-studded ensemble that features Gugu Gumede, Kwanele Mthethwa, S'thandiwe Kgoroge, veteran actor Kenneth Nkosi, thespian Celeste Ntuli, Sibongile & The Dlaminis actress Luyanda Zwane, Scandal! actor Wonder Ndlovu, Noluthando Shabalala, Vuyo Biyela, and Lwazie Keith Tsebesha.

What is Netflix's The Polygamist about?

The Polygamist centres around powerful CEO Jonasi Gomora, played by S’dumo Mtshali, whose thriving empire and multiple relationships begin to unravel as the women in his life expose the truth behind his success.

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The series will consist of 22 episodes and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting 12 June 2026.

On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald also shared The Polygamist’s teaser trailer on his X (Twitter) account.

Watch the teaser trailer by clicking the link.

SA reacts after Netflix releases The Poloygamist teaser

In the comments, social media users focused on the explicit scenes shown in the teaser trailer. Others were amped to see S’dumo Mtshali in a Netflix series.

Here are some of the comments:

@KgabaTau said:

“The concept fits Thembinkosi Mthembu, good thing he did not get the role. They would’ve said he’s typecast.”

@KingMammello shared:

“It's weird seeing S'dumo Mtshali starring in a serious show and sex scenes; he's still Donga in my eyes. The part with the woman spreading her legs, Donga would say ‘Hauw or eyy’ 😂”

@Vho_Jessica08 remarked:

“I hope they ain’t killing S'dumo Mtshali there, cos I’m gonna watch because of him.”

@Risizi_14 declared:

“I just know he'll be eating that role up. Bro is an excellent actor.”

@SphindileZinde1 beamed:

“I’m so happy for Kwanele and Celeste, it’s been long ngingababoni on TV.”

@KeneilweTS shared:

“The book is really good. I will read again before watching.”

Mzansi reacted to the trailer of Netflix's new series. Image: luyanda_zwane, wonder.ndllovu

Source: Instagram

Sue Nyathi speaks after Netflix adapts novel

Speaking after Netflix released the teaser for The Polygamist, author Sue Nyathi, broke her silence. She expressed gratitude to Netflix South Africa and Stained Glass Productions for bringing her debut novel to life. She also shared that The Polygamist was self-published after being rejected by several publishers.

“I want to thank Netflix South Africa and Stained Glass Productions for taking my story from print to film. This is such a surreal moment for me! The Polygamist is my debut novel, the book that got rejected by many publishers. So, I took a bet on myself and self-published. The bet paid off!” Sue Nyathi wrote on X.

Four facts about S'dumo Mtshali

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously compiled a list of four facts about S'dumo Mtshali.

The 2021 article published in celebration of his 38th birthday shared how Mtshali became a household name, one of his close friends and his relationship status.

Source: Briefly News