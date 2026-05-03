Former Savage Beauty actress Rosemary Zimu and Isibaya actor Melusi Mbele have secured roles on the upcoming series Strings Attached

Zimu and Mbele previously starred on eTV's cancelled TV show Scandal!

South Africans commented on the actor's upcoming TV roles on the Mzansi Magic TV show

Melusi Mbele and Rosemary Zimu score land roles in 'Strings Attached'. Images: MelusiMbele

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! actors Rosemary Zimu and Melusi Mbele recently landed roles in Mzansi Magic's upcoming mini-series Strings Attached.

Mbele previously scored a leading role on Showmax's popular thriller titled The Butcher.

Zimu, who is known for starring in Savage Beauty, previously celebrated her 32nd birthday.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on 29 April 2026 that Mzansi Magic has announced a new drama series, Strings Attached.

"Strings Attached follows Lethabo, a hardworking breadwinner who believes she has found her chance at love. She meets Xolani, a charming and mysterious businessman who seems to offer her everything she desires. However, his charm soon turns into control, pulling her into a dangerous cycle of manipulation. What begins as a fairytale quickly takes a dark and unsettling turn," writes McDonald.

Social media user Ta_Hlumza shared a trailer of the upcoming TV show on his X account on 1 May 2026.

"Mzansi Magic has released the official trailer of their new mini-series, Strings Attached. The series will star Rosemary Zimu, Melusi Mbele, and Slindile Nodangala. It starts on 4 May 2026, Monday at 20h00," he wrote.

South Africans comment on the upcoming TV show

@Zamayworld responded:

"Excited already, I am all for a good drama."

@_iamTeezaKF wrote:

"I know Keneilwe and Melusi are good actors, but this storyline has been told before, like we've seen a controlling man with abusive tendencies. Kante, what do they study at AFDA that's so expensive? I am curious."

@kaydimak said:

"Why the same storyline with this girl? I'm tired, honestly."

@sosomxhego___ reacted:

"We are tired of these boss babe scripts. Give us something new."

@vigilanceblues replied:

"It's the first l've seen this duo together in one series."

@KasheSetjhaba1 wrote:

"I'll wait for it to come to @MzansiWethu, even if it's next year."

@DaddyRual said:

"What happened to ithonga?"

@FikileVezi reacted:

"It looks interesting."

@missfabulous_15 responded:

"I can't wait, it sounds very interesting."

@Precious_got wrote:

"Gosh, we’ve seen this storyline before."

@wendy_mukie03 commented:

"Immediately, I see Rosemary... I know it's the one."

@KasheSetjhaba1 replied:

"Ka nako eo, (that time). I've just downgraded my package from compact."

@I_am_AmmzY said:

"He is married ke ai."

@thabang4real2 wrote:

"They are amazing leads."

Actors Melusi Mbele and Rosemary Zimu land lead roles in Mzansi Magic's 'Strings Attached'. Image: NetflixSA

Source: Getty Images

Savage Beauty actress Rosemary Zimu celebrates 30th birthday with style and gratitude

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Rosemary Zimu celebrated her 30th birthday in style, expressing gratitude to God for the lessons, challenges, and blessings in her life.

Rosemary gained attention for her roles in popular Netflix shows like Savage Beauty and Ayeye Stripped.

Reflecting on her journey in the entertainment industry, Rosemary acknowledges the rapid growth she's experienced.

Source: Briefly News