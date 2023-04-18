Rosemary Zimu recently celebrated her 30th birthday in style, expressing gratitude to God for the lessons, challenges, and blessings in her life

Rosemary gained attention for her roles in popular Netflix shows like Savage Beauty and Ayeye Stripped

Reflecting on her journey in the entertainment industry, Rosemary acknowledges the rapid growth she's experienced

Actress Rosemary Zimu posts a heartfelt snap celebrating her 30th. Images: @rosemary_zimu

Source: Instagram

South African actress Rosemary Zimu recently celebrated her 30th birthday in style, and she took to Instagram to share some stunning photos from her birthday photoshoot.

Zimu shares heartfelt message on Instagram

In her heartfelt post, Rosemary expressed gratitude to God for the past 30 years, acknowledging the lessons, challenges, joys, and blessings that have shaped her journey.

The Instagram post read:

"Season 3 - Take 1/365 - Action!! 15/04 - Father God! I thank you for another year. An entire 30 years of existence?! Thank you! Thank you for the teachings, the tears, the battles, the adapting skills, and the laughs."

Rosemary Zimu reflects on challenges and blessings

Rosemary first gained attention for her roles in popular Netflix shows like Savage Beauty and Ayeye Stripped, and she has been making waves in the entertainment industry ever since.

In a report by TimesLive, Zimu reflected on the challenges and blessings of her rapid growth in the industry, describing it as both nerve-racking and a huge blessing. She acknowledged that the journey had been a continuous learning process, teaching her something new daily.

Briefly News reported on Zimu sharing Insta snaps with her boyfriend in a related article.

Rosemary Zimu of Savage Beauty leads a private life, but that hasn't stopped her from sharing details of her romantic relationships with her followers.

The rising actress has been serving couple goals on Instagram with her partner, posting everything from photos to videos of them having fun. According to Okmzansi, many people may have missed out on this after she claimed in 2020 that many people had been hitting on her man in the DMs after she posted a photo of him on his birthday.

