Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch pulled out all the stops to celebrate their son's first birthday

The Blood & Water star, who has kept details about her baby boy top secret, recently shared his picture to mark his birthday

Natasha also took to her Instagram page to give her curious followers a glimpse of how she celebrated her baby boy

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch have mastered the game of letting their fans play guessing games about the state of their relationship. The two, who welcomed their first child in April last year, recently celebrated his first birthday.

Natasha Thahane posted pictures from her son's lush birthday party. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

The Blood & Water actress started her son's birthday festivities with a sweet Instagram post. She posted the first glimpse of her cute tot and wrote:

"Happy 1st Birthday to my Son. Psalm 91:11."

Natasha Thahane shared stunning pictures from her son's birthday party

Natasha Thahane went all out for her son's first birthday. The actress left jaws on the floor while sharing pictures from the Lion King-themed birthday festivities.

The event's lovely decor was done by celebrity events planner Nono Events, who ensured everything looked exquisite. The doting mom said they planned the event to thank everyone on the journey. She wrote:

"Thank You @nono_events. This 1 Year Celebration was planned specifically to thank our friends, families, gynae, nurses and our house manager for supporting us. We truly appreciate you. "

