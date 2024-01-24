The Real Housewives of Durban 's Nonku Williams has sparked dating rumours with President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Tumelo Ramaphosa

Their business partnership, with Nonku's A2B Wines and Tumelo's Studex Meat collaborating, has garnered attention on social media

Mzansi's reactions to their collaboration have been overwhelmingly positive, with users expressing excitement and support for the venture

‘RHOD’ star Nonku Williams and President Ramaphosa’s son Tumelo rekindle romance rumours. Image: @SuperXolani and @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams and Tumelo Ramaphosa's relationship

Reality television star Nonku Williams' dating life is back in the spotlight again after her videos with President Ramaphosa's son Tumelo went viral. The claims about the two being romantically linked started when they were spotted having a cosy dinner date late last year.

An Instagram post about the two's new business venture recently made rounds on social media. According to the posts, Nonku's A2B Wines and Tumelo's Studex Meat have collaborated for a fire business deal. Part of the post read:

"We're thrilled to announce an exquisite collaboration that's sure to delight your senses! @StudexMeat and @a2bWines have joined forces to bring you the ultimate pairing of premium meats and fine wines. "

Mzansi reacts to Nonku and Tumelo Ramaphosa's collaboration

Social media users weighed in on the dynamic duo. Many said the two make perfect business partners.

@momohlala said:

"Dumela Tumelo wee…ke mang sesi o?"

@tinashe.chaponda wrote:

"Sheeesh. This is a great collab."

@colwerlosi commented:

"One of my Favourite Duos In the Market to date!❤️"

@richelieu1608 added:

"#Studexmeat Wagyu is the delicious meat❤️"

@tome_gugu said:

"I knew you guys were cooking something @nonku_williams."

@elvismotsepe wrote:

"@nonku_williams congratulations on this journey ❤️ love this for the both of you."

