Nonku Williams sparked controversy by being seen having dinner with Tumelo Ramaphosa

This comes after the RHOD star was also seen hanging out with Duduzane Zuma

Social media users are convinced the two are dating

Nonku Williams is chilling with the big boys these days. The Real Housewives of Durban star recently caused a buzz when she was spotted having dinner with President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa.

Nonku Williams was spotted having dinner with Tumelo Ramaphosa. Image: @nonku_williams and @SuperXolani

Nonku Williams chills with Tumelo Ramaphosa

Reality television star and influencer Nonku Williams is the queen she thinks she is. The star was spotted rubbing shoulders with former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, who is hanging out with another president's son.

A video shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his social media page shows the star having a cosy dinner with President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Tumelo Ramaphosa.

Fans react to video of Nonku and Tumelo

Social media users were divided after seeing the video. Some noted that the two looked like they were dating, others said it could have been a business meeting.

@baby_gheli said:

"Oh no, isn’t this the son who can’t pay his rent? Yho Nonku shem."

@oneandonlymwitz added:

"I respect Women like her. They strategically place themselves with influential men to give them access to the top. If she plays her cards well. She will get tenders and be one of the richest women in SA."

@sirboring_26 commented:

"She's about to get involved with the cheapest first family in SA presidency history."

@dfsm14 noted:

"Couldn’t help but notice that batch of lipstick on the wine glass. Anyway if this is a non-genitalia meeting why would Nonku be leaning to get meat from his plate. Girl has sure healed and is moving on, they however don’t quite look compatible."

Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson endorse Duduzane Zuma

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson have announced that they are supporting Duduzane Zuma in the 2024 Presidential elections.

South Africans will be heading to the polls next year to choose their leader. Many celebrities choose to shy away from politics and political matters because they fear that it might affect their brands.

