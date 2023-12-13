Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the untimely death of award-winning singer Zahara

Ramaphosa mourned the loss, describing Zahara as a great talent, vibrant, and a wonderful composer

Social media users also shared heartfelt tributes for Zahara, while some urged the President to remember other tragic losses

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to the devastating news of singer Zahara's untimely death. The singer passed away on Monday 11 December 2023.

Ramaphosa reacts to Zahara's death

Mzansi music lovers are still trying to put the pieces back together following the announcement of Zahara's death. The award-winning singer succumbed to a short battle with liver complications.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans, friends and industry colleagues. President Cyril Ramaphosa is among the many high-profile South Africans who reacted to the singer's passing. Taking to his verified account on X, President Ramaphosa wrote:

"Zahara’s passing is unfortunate. We have been robbed of a great talent. She’s one of the best we have produced in the arts and I am deeply saddened by her passing."

He added:

"She was talented, she was vibrant, she was a wonderful composer. To be robbed of her great talent at her young age, is a real blow to our country.

"She’s one of the great products the country has produced in the arts, and I am really saddened by her passing."

South Africans share tributes for Zahara

Social media users also paid heartwarming tributes to the award-winning singer.

@marilyn_meth said:

"Our deepest condolences to the family of Zahara. MHSRIP. But Mr. President, please remember all the young girls killed? Their families were also robbed of a great talent that we don't know."

@OMosiane added:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace. She will be missed. Gone too soon. Heaven has gained an angel in her."

