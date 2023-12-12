Minnie Dlamini mourned and opened up about how Zahara helped her during her drama

Seemingly hinting at her divorce saga, the media personality says Zahara was one of the few people who reached out to check on her

Netizens showed love to Minnie and paid tribute to the Loliwe singer amid the news of her passing

Minnie Dlamini says Zahara had a heart of gold and opened up about how the singer showed support during her drama. Images: minniedlamini, zaharasa

Minnie Dlamini is shattered after learning of Zahara's untimely passing. The media personality shared a personal story about her experience with the singer, saying Zahara was there for her during her drama and had a heart of gold.

Minnie Dlamini opens up about relationship with Zahara

Following the news of Zahara's passing, Minnie Dlamini opened up about her relationship with the Loliwe hitmaker, saying she was more than her amazing music.

With a touching Instagram post, Minnie shared a photo of the "country girl" and detailed how Zahara was there for her during one of her toughest moments:

"Not only was she an incredible talent but she had a I remember her being one of the few people who reached out to me to check if I was okay amidst my drama."

"We shared a beautiful bond of sisterhood that I will forever cherish."

Minnie's post echoes Zahara's statement about wanting to be remembered as a voice of hope and inspiration.

Mzansi expresses sorrow over Zahara's passing

Netizens are in disbelief at the news of Zahara's death and showed love to Minnie Dlamini as she mourned her friend:

bouwercarol said:

"This is so sad. Thank you so much for sharing this insight into who she was beyond the music, it is so important. Your heart is as beautiful my Minnie. Deeply saddened by this loss, angel."

goodlucklive was shattered:

"Noooo what happened? This is terrible!"

shufflemancotywa remembered:

"Just yesterday you wished her a speedy recovery on your show, it's as if you knew today we will be singing a different tune."

sanda_mabuya was in disbelief:

"I still cannot believe it, we indeed lost a legend! May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

yollz24 wrote:

"I wish this sad news weren't true, RIP Zahara."

kaegosello said:

"What a sad day. May she rest in peace."

TS Records dragged for doing Zahara dirty

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zahara's untimely passing, where netizens dragged TS Records' TK Nciza and DJ Sbu for allegedly swindling Zahara out of her money.

Some netizens were convinced that Zahara's past behaviour was a result of the drama she faced with her former label:

TheDudestest claimed:

"You can tell by her behaviour and reaction towards the issue that this is true, she was used and exploited. May she rest in peace."

Source: Briefly News