Seemah slammed Mawhoo's music and performances in a candid interview, calling her overrated and lacking in stage presence

Seemah's comments have sparked controversy, with fans and social media users criticising her for pulling down other artists

Some comments suggest that Seemah's behaviour might be driven by jealousy or other personal issues

Shuu, Seemah recently came out guns blazing at Mahwoo in a candid interview. The star claimed that Mawhoo's music is overrated and her performances are whack.

Seemah fired shots at Mawhoo during an interview.

Source: Instagram

Seemah disses Mawhoo in viral video

We can all agree that Seemah always gives her unfiltered opinions without holding anything back. The star has been charting social media trends lately, thanks to her comments about fellow artists.

A video of the rising music sensation talking about fellow artist Mawhoo has gone viral on social media. The viral clip shared by MDN News shows Seemah dissing Mawhoo saying her music is overrated and she doesn't know how to perform properly. She said:

"I have always thought that Mawhoo's music is overrated. The thing that irritates me the most is that she does not perform, she is just cute. She is just pretty on stage, but she does not perform."

Fans weigh in on Seemah's comments about Mawhoo

Social media users think Seemah should stop pulling other artists down in her interviews. Many warned her that it's not good to have too many enemies in the industry because of the things she says.

@bydega_ said:

"She is too young to be making enemies in the industry."

@Asa_Sigoxo wrote:

"She is jealous period!"

@GI_Irvin added:

"Alcohol is a problem indeed. A couch potato telling us how someone must perform on stage. These Pod Casts are becoming Nigerian movies now"

@MalumeRichie commented:

"Seemah doesn’t even have a pretty face with her voice that always sounds like she drinks break fluid for breakfast."

