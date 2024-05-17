A South African woman posted a funny video on TikTok complaining to Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes

The woman was unhappy about Season 3 being split into two parts of only four episodes each

Many South African viewers shared their disappointment, with some vowing to wait until all episodes are released

A woman complained to Shonda Rhimes about Briderton season 3 being split into two parts of only four episodes each. Image: @sphesaidso

A woman was far from impressed after realising that the third season of Bridgerton was split into two parts of four episodes.

SA woman complains about Bridgerton S3

In a video, Sphe (@sphesaids) is seen and heard complaining to the American television producer and screenwriter of the series, Shonda Rhimes, about why she made part of the season so short.

Sphe emphasised how much she was looking forward to binge-watching season three the whole day upon its release on Netflix. The poor woman even gave herself a day off to enjoy the much-anticipated show.

"So mad at Shonda, I’ve wasted an hour of watch-time complaining.," Sphe hilarious complained.

Mzansi shares in Bridgeton rant

Many netizens who responded to Sphe's video shared their frustrations, while those who hadn't watched it yet were left defeated to learn that there were few episodes available.

Tinkey Mkhize commented:

" Only four? . Kodwa uShonda bakithi ."

LM commented:

"Ungidinile uShonda shame ."

theetshegofatsomaupa commented:

"Girl I’m so vexed over these four episodes."

Courtney Peters237 said:

"Hai!I'm watching in June,I'm even deleting socials.I want to watch 8 episodes in one night but they should have given us 10 or 16 episodes."

KeLerato wrote:

"Aaaiii kanti. I won't watch then. I'll just check it out when part two is released."

amahlemncwa commented:

"Lapho the rest is coming June."

Kayla van Zyl commented:

"I just finished part one, and I am already unwell. I cannot wait so long for part 2. Especially with how it ended."

Carmen Johnson asked:

"And I watched all four back to back... Now what ?

SA in love with young Queen Charlotte lookalike

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman wanted to confirm whether she looks like a character from Bridgerton. The lady posted a video of herself on TikTok to see if India Ria Amarteifio was her celebrity lookalike.

Netizens users were eager to share their opinions about the young woman's looks. The video of the lady with a celebrity lookalike received thousands of likes.

In a TikTok video, a woman with the handle @theycallmegem put a video of herself next to the actress who plays the young Queen Charlotte, India.

