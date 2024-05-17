A woman captured her funny antics when she decided to use a microphone in a taxi

In a video posted on TikTok, @nnella2 is seen speaking into a pink microphone as she shouts her stop

The video went viral, with South Africans finding her microphone stunt hilarious and relatable

A woman used her pink microphone in a taxi. Image: @nnella2

Source: TikTok

A South African woman pulled a hilarious stunt while on a taxi ride.

Woman uses pink mic in taxi

TikTok user @nnella2 posted a video showing her speaking into a pink battery-operated microphone while in a taxi as she shouted the stop she'd be jumping off at.

She can be heard saying "corner right" confidently the first time and then repeating it nervously when she realised how much attention she had received.

"And the whole taxi looked at me," @nnella2 wrote in her post.

Watch the funny video below:

Microphone stunt has SA busting

The video sparked funny and witty comments from netizens who were amused by @nnella2's stunt.

LesediKobi said:

"Lmao I can't believe that we're the new adults ."

xoltecore reacted:

“'KHONA RITE… khona ride'."

Dingaan Kutlwano Phi commented:

"I need this. I often rehearse 3 times before ngiyehle and sometimes the taxi driver would not hear me ."

Leseane Petronella Sothoane responded:

"The second corner right dusted me off ."

doll.za said:

"La ngihlala khona basenkingeni ngoba le ngizoyithenga (The people by where are in for trouble because I'm going to buy it)."

amile.eeee asked:

"Idayiswaphi?!!!!!! (Where is it sold?) Fast!"

Ayanda said:

"Sinenkinga entsha shaaaa (We have a brand new problem)."

Mzansi man tries to pay for plane tickets like taxi fare in hilarious prank

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi man caused a ruckus during a recent plane ride after pulling typical taxi antics on the flight.

A TikTok video shared by Ricardo Africa (@cardoafrika) shows him holding cash in his hand as he tries to pass it onto the passengers seated in front of him.

He asks the passengers to pass the cash forward so that it gets to the pilot, as he was paying for his and his friend's seat for the ride - as one would do in a local taxi in Mzansi, LOL.

