Nasty C’s girlfriend in 2022: 15 things you need to know about Sammie Heavens

Sammie Heavens is a South African social media influencer, writer, and fashion enthusiast. She is best known among her fans for being rapper Nasty C's girlfriend. While she rose to fame due to her relationship with the renowned rapper, she still has a lot going on for her. What else is there to know about Sammie?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sammie Heavens looking stylish. Photo: @sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

Here is a look at Sammie's details at a glance.

Profile summary

Full name: Ntombizodwa Beatrice Sibanyoni

Ntombizodwa Beatrice Sibanyoni Nickname: Sammie Heavens

Sammie Heavens Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 27 April 1998

27 April 1998 Age: 24 years (as of 2022)

24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Nasty C

Nasty C Children : None

: None Profession : Social media influencer

: Social media influencer Instagram : @sammieheavens

: @sammieheavens Twitter : @sammieheavens

: @sammieheavens TikTok : @sammieheavens

: @sammieheavens YouTube: Sammie Heavens

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Top facts about Nasty C's girlfriend

Sammie rocking a nice afro. Photo: @sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

Who is Nasty C's girlfriend? Here is a look at the top facts about the rapper's girlfriend, Sammie Heavens.

1. She is 24 years old

The popular social media influencer is currently 24 years old (as of 2022). She was born on 27 April 1998, making her zodiac sign Taurus.

2. Sammie Heavens is not her real name

While most of her fans know her by that name, it is not her actual birth name. What is Nasty C's girlfriend's name? She was born Ntombizodwa Beatrice Sibanyoni, though very few people call her by her birth name. Some of her fans possibly don't know her real name.

3. She was born and brought up in Durban

While not much is known about Sammie's parents and childhood, we know that her hometown is Durban. There have been rumours that the social media influencer was currently living with her boyfriend in Johannesburg, though neither Sammie nor Nasty C has confirmed the reports.

4. She attended the same secondary school as her boyfriend

The Instagram influencer attended Nuz Junior High School and later enrolled in Strelitzia Secondary School in Lotus Park, Durban. She was one grade behind her boyfriend. Nasty C.

5. She is very active on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Sammie is quite active on various social media platforms. Her Twitter handle currently has close to 30k followers, and her TikTok page is close to 100k followers. She is most active on Instagram, where she currently has 296k followers. Nasty C's girlfriend's Instagram page usually has photos and short clips showcasing her in her day-to-day activities.

6. Her net worth is $200,000

Heaven's different income avenues have seen her amass quite a fortune. According to WikiSouthAfrica, the social media influencer is currently worth $200,000. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

7. She is a fashion enthusiast

Heavens in a colorful headscarf. Photo: @sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

Sammie's love for social media goes hand in hand with her passion for the fashion industry. She can often be seen on her social media pages wearing nice-looking stylish dresses, trousers, and tops.

8. She is a talented writer

Every now and then, Sammie posts some well-crafted poetic pieces, often touching on various aspects of modern-day life. These pieces elicit praises from her fans, who often comment on how she has a way with words,

Here is an excerpt from one of the written pieces she posted on Instagram.

I only fall apart because I can't stop loving you. hurts that you think I'm using you. You don't do it on purpose, but you're so abusive. It's storming outside; I want to lay in bed with you. But you know that I'm drunk, and that's the only reason I'd be next to you.

9. Her boyfriend reportedly cheated on her

Sammie and Nasty C have been in a relationship for quite a while now. While the two are known to keep details of their private life under wraps, their relationship reportedly hit a low when Nasty C cheated on Sammie.

In one of his songs, Nasty C details how he cheated on his girl despite her unwavering support since they became an item. He then uses the song to ask for forgiveness. Sammie reportedly stated that while she forgave the rapper, singing about the entire scandal did not make things easy for her.

10. She got into trouble for listening to A-Reece's music

Nasty C's girlfriend once found herself on the receiving end of the rapper's fan's rage. This issue arose after someone uploaded a video showing Sammie enjoying rapper A-Reece's music. This is said to have irked Nasty C's fans, who then questioned why his girlfriend would 'be promoting' a rival rapper's music.

One of A-Reece's fans made the situation worse by commenting on the video 'If Nasty C's girl can vibe like that to Reece music, then who are Nasty C's fans?' In response, Sammie vowed to never listen to any rapper's music and never to attend their live shows.

11. She raps

While her boyfriend is the one who's better known for his rapping skills, it seems the social media influencer also has the rapping gene in her. Most recently, fans prompted her to make an Instagram post showcasing her rapping skills.

Sammie heeded her fans' calls and went ahead to record and upload a short clip. Her followers were quick to applaud her, others even asking her to release her own rap songs.

12. She and her boyfriend have matching tattoos

Sammie and her boyfriend, Nasty C, have matching tattoos. The tattoos have the images of an eye, the letter 'V' and the sun emojis. They are reportedly a dedication to Nasty C's late mother and the rapper's world-famous Ivyson Tour.

13. She and Nasty C have been together for a very long time

How long has Nasty C been dating his girlfriend? The couple's love story reportedly started back in Nuz Junior High School. At the time, Nasty C was one grade ahead of Sammie. The two then began dating when the rapper was in grade 9. At the time, Sammie was about 15 years old. The two have been together for about nine years now.

14. She was once labelled a gold digger

Sammie in a stylish hair extension. Photo: @sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

A few months ago, a South African blogger labelled Sammie a gold digger, stating that she was only in a relationship with Nasty C because of his money. The blogger went ahead to say that Sammie had 'achieved absolutely nothing in life' and was a 'natural born failure.'

The rapper quickly jumped to his girlfriend's defence, stating that she was the backbone of everything he had done in his rap career.

15. There have been rumours she may have broken up with Nasty C

On Valentine's Day 2022, the rapper made a post on Instagram that made his fans speculate that things were over between Sammie and him. The Durban-born rapper posted a sad photo of himself and captioned it with 'used to love this day.'

This led his fans to believe that he had ended things with his girlfriend. However, neither he nor Sammie have talked about the allegations since then. Still, fans have also been quick to note that there have not been new photos of Nasty C and his girlfriend on Instagram, further fueling the speculations.

How old is Nasty C now?

How old is Nasty C and his girlfriend? The renowned rapper is currently 25 years old (as of 2022). He was born on 11 February 1997. His girlfriend is 24 years old (as of 2022), having been born on 27 April 1998.

Does Nasty C have a baby?

No, the rapper does not have a baby.

Nasty C's girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, rose to fame due to her relationship with the famous rapper. Since then, the rapper's fans, and those of her own, have always wanted to keep up with her professional and personal life.

READ ALSO: Top 10 richest rappers in South Africa (with infographics)

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the wealthiest rappers in South Africa. The entertainment scene in Mzansi is quite vibrant, with rap being one of the mainstream genres. The last few years have seen a rise in the number of rappers who constantly make good music and have massive fanbases.

Like with other genres, some rappers have found more success in the music industry than others. These successful rappers have amassed fortunes from their music sales, performances, brand endorsements, and other money-making deals with the corporate world.

Source: Briefly News