Inside Wiz Khalifa's net worth in 2025: real estate, cars, and lifestyle

With multiple hip-hop anthems in his name, Wiz Khalifa's net worth is well-deserved for a rapper who has been at the top of the game since the late 2000s. His longevity has also placed him in a strategic position to succeed as a businessman, which he told Forbes is an extension of his life.

At the end of the day, everything I do business-wise is part of my real life anyway.

Wiz during the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023, in LA. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Wiz Khalifa's annual income goes as high as $28 million , and he earns up to $3 million in a single show.

, and he earns up to in a single show. The rapper has invested in several green leaf businesses, including Khalifa Kush, the Weed-Farm mobile app, and Wiz Khalifa Rolling Papers.

including Khalifa Kush, the Weed-Farm mobile app, and Wiz Khalifa Rolling Papers. Khalifa's highest charting song is See You Again ft Charlie Puth, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 consecutive weeks in 2015 and earned RIAA diamond status.

Wiz Khalifa's profile summary

Full name Cameron Jibril Thomaz Date of birth September 8, 1987 Age 37 years old as of April 2025 Place of birth Minot, North Dakota Height 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm) Ex-wife Amber Rose (2013-2016) Children Sebastian Taylor, Kaydence Parents Laurence Thomaz, Peachie Wimbush Profession Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, actor Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter)

Wiz Khalifa's net worth amid his soaring music empire

The Pittsburgh-raised rapper is estimated to be worth $70 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Wiz Khalifa makes money from music and has expanded his empire into green leaf, food, and fashion entrepreneurship.

Five facts about rapper and entrepreneur Wiz Khalifa. Photo: Lester Cohen on Getty Images (modified by author)

With career earnings exceeding $170 million, here is a breakdown of Wiz Khalifa's annual income that has earned him a spot on Forbes' high-earning rappers list multiple times:

Year Earnings 2011 $11 million 2012 $9 million 2013 $14 million 2014 $13 million 2015 $22 million 2016 $24 million 2017 $28 million 2018 $10 million 2019 $18.5 million

Wiz Khalifa is a commercially successful rapper

Khalifa is a best-selling rapper with multiple chart-topping and RIAA-certified projects. He gained recognition in 2006 with the release of his debut mixtape Show and Prove. The rap star cemented his name in hip-hop with the 2010 hit song Black and Yellow.

Wiz has since released 7 studio albums, 21 mixtapes, and multiple singles. Some of his mega hits include songs like 'Work Hard, Play Hard', Black and Yellow, See You Again, 'Young, Wild & Free', We Dem Boyz, The Thrill, We Own It, and Sucker for Pain.

How much did Wiz Khalifa make from See You Again?

Khalifa's See You Again ft Charlie Puth is estimated to have made over $20 million in revenue. The song spent 12 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold over 20.9 million units worldwide. The Furious 7 soundtrack was released in March 2015 as a tribute to the late Paul Walker, who died in a tragic road accident in November 2013.

Wiz Khalifa performs onstage during the Tortuga Music Festival on April 14, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Wiz Khalifa makes up to seven figures per show

Tickets to Khalifa's concert cost from $70 to over $400 per seat on Ticketmaster. In March 2025, the hitmaker revealed during a live stream with rapper DDG that he earned $3 million for a 45-minute show in Saudi Arabia. For normal shows, he typically makes between $100,000 and $200,000.

Wiz Khalifa sold part of his catalogue

In July 2023, Wiz sold a portion of his music and publishing assets to the global investment firm HarbourView Equity Partners. Some of the hit songs acquired in the deal include See You Again, Black & Yellow, and The Thrill. He shared during his December 2024 appearance on Club Shay Shay that it was a business move to make more money on the songs than he would have made in his lifetime.

Wiz Khalifa attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 02, 2023, in Hollywood. Photo: Greg Doherty

Wiz Khalifa's endorsements and businesses boost his net worth

Khalifa has made endorsement deals with several major green leaf companies since hitting mainstream success. In 2014, he established Khalifa Kush in partnership with Berner's Cookie Company. He also launched Wiz Khalifa Rolling Papers with RAW and later established the Weed-Farm mobile app in 2017.

The rapper expanded his Khalifa Kush business in April 2021 in a joint venture with Tryke Companies. In 2023, he launched Mistercap's, a mushroom wellness brand.

Away from his canna-businesses, Wiz co-founded the management company and lifestyle brand Taylor Gang Entertainment (TGE) in 2008. The label has worked with notable artists like Juicy J, Berner, and Ty Dolla $ign. In 2022, TGE gave NIL deals to 25 college athletes.

Wiz Khalifa ventured into fashion in 2016 when he founded Bash Clothing in collaboration with Junk Food Clothing, inspired by his son with Amber Rose. The rapper made his debut in the food industry in 2020 with the launch of HotBox by Wiz, a delivery-only restaurant.

Wiz Khalifa attends 'The Road to F9' Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020, in Miami. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Wiz Khalifa's impressive car collection

The diamond-selling rapper appreciates vintage muscle cars and modern luxury rides. He told Complex in 2012 that the first car he bought when he became rich was the 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 for $40,000.

Wiz bought a second Dodge Challenger SRT-8 in 2012. Other cars in his collection include the Cadillac Escalade, 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Pontiac Bonneville, and several Chevrolet models, including Monte Carlo SS, El Camino SS, and Chevelle.

Wiz Khalifa's Rolls-Royce (L) and a Dodge Challenger (R). Photo: @wizkhalifa on Instagram/Alan Look Getty Images (modified by author)

Wiz Khalifa resides in a lavish California house

In May 2022, the See You Again rapper upgraded to a $7.6 million modern farmhouse in Encino, California. The 8,000-square-foot property has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. He owns another home in Pittsburgh.

Khalifa previously resided in a 5,875-square-foot, $3.5 million house in Encino that he purchased in 2019. The house featured six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. He listed it in 2022 for $4.5 million.

Wiz Khalifa was not born rich

Khalifa was born to Laurence Thomaz and Peachie Wimbush. His parents served in the US Air Force. The family moved around a lot in countries like Germany, Japan, and the UK before settling in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Khalifa's folks divorced when he was three, but he maintained a close relationship with both.

Wiz Khalifa performs during the 'Vinyl Verse Summer' Tour at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 12, 2022, in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin

While not yet a billionaire, Wiz Khalifa's net worth in 2025 earns him a spot among hip-hop's rich royalty. The rapper is still relevant and widely celebrated after two decades in the industry and has shown no sign of slowing down.

