Adele’s net worth: how much money does the ‘Hello’ singer have?
Adele is one of the most successful and highest-paid musicians in the world. With chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, and a Las Vegas residency, Adele's net worth has soared, driven by her record-breaking music career and lucrative business ventures.
A look into Adele’s massive net worth in 2025
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Hola!, Adele’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $220 million. This figure comes from her album sales, streaming revenue, concert earnings, and lucrative endorsements.
Despite taking long breaks between albums, her influence in the music industry ensures that she remains one of the top-earning artists in the world.
How much does Adele make a year?
Adele’s annual income varies depending on her projects. However, with her ongoing Las Vegas residency and continued album sales, she is estimated to make $30 million to $50 million per year. This number fluctuates significantly when she releases new albums or embarks on major tours.
During an interview with Vanity Fair, Adele stated:
I don’t come from money; it’s not that important a part of my life. Obviously I have nice things, and I live in a nicer area than I grew up in.
How much does Adele get paid for a show?
One of Adele’s biggest income sources in recent years has been her Las Vegas residency. According to the New York Post and Hola!, Adele’s residency salary is approximately $1.75 million per show, with potential earnings reaching up to $2 million per performance when factoring in ticket sales.
According to Forbes, her residency is projected to earn her over $50 million by the end of 2025.
Breaking down Adele’s album sales and music revenue
Adele’s music career has been nothing short of phenomenal. Her albums have consistently shattered records, earning her millions in revenue. Below is a breakdown of her estimated global album sales:
- 19 (2008): 7 million copies
- 21 (2011): 31 million copies
- 25 (2015): 22 million copies
- 30 (2021): 7 million copies
In addition to traditional album sales, Adele earns substantial money from streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.
Inside Adele’s $58 million mansion and other luxury properties
Adele has invested in multiple luxury properties across the world. Some of her most notable real estate holdings include:
- Los Angeles, USA: Adele’s house in Beverly Hills is worth approximately $58 million. It was previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.
- London, UK: A luxurious home in Kensington, valued at $10 million.
- Beverly Hills estate: Adele owns a series of properties in Beverly Hills, where she lives with her son and fiancé.
Adele’s car collection: a peek inside her luxury garage
Adele is often seen driving herself around London and Los Angeles in her luxury vehicles. However, despite her immense wealth, she has a relatively modest taste in cars. Her car collection includes:
- Bentley Continental GT (Approx. $202,500)
- Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (Approx. $200,000)
- Range Rover Vogue (Approx. $110,000)
- Porsche Macan (Approx. $66,000)
- Cadillac Escalade (Approx. $88,000)
- Porsche Cayenne (Approx. $76,500)
- Audi Q7 (Approx. $54,950)
Adele’s 8-carat diamond engagement ring
Adele got engaged to sports agent Rich Paul in 2023. Her engagement ring, which features a massive diamond, is estimated to be worth $1 million. The singer has often been spotted wearing the stunning piece at public events and performances.
During an interview with Elle, Adele said:
I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.
FAQs
- How much did Adele pay her ex-husband? Adele reportedly paid £140 million to her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, as part of their divorce settlement.
- What is Adele's husband's worth? She is not married but engaged to Rich Paul. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is allegedly worth $120 million from his career as a sports agent.
- What are Adele’s most expensive assets? Some of Adele’s priciest possessions include her $58 million Beverly Hills mansion, $1 million engagement ring, and her luxury car collection.
With a fortune that continues to grow, Adele’s net worth reflects not just her commercial success, but her enduring impact on the music industry. Whether through record-breaking album sales, multimillion-dollar concerts, or her high-profile investments, Adele remains an unstoppable force in entertainment.
