Adele’s net worth: how much money does the ‘Hello’ singer have?

Adele is one of the most successful and highest-paid musicians in the world. With chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, and a Las Vegas residency, Adele's net worth has soared, driven by her record-breaking music career and lucrative business ventures.

Adele at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment event at The Beverly Hills Hotel (L), and performs in Munich in August 2024 (R).

Key takeaways

Adele’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at $220 million , primarily from album sales, streaming revenue, concerts, and endorsements.

, primarily from album sales, streaming revenue, concerts, and endorsements. She earns $1.2 million on Las Vegas residency, making her one of the highest-paid singers in Vegas history.

residency, making her one of the highest-paid singers in Vegas history. Adele owns luxury real estate, including a $58 million Beverly Hills mansion, and drives high-end cars.

Beverly Hills mansion, and drives high-end cars. She got engaged to Rich Paul, a wealthy sports agent.

Adele’s profile summary

Full name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins Stage name Adele Date of birth 5 May 1988 Age 36 years old (as of March 2024) Place of birth Tottenham, London, UK Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality British Ethnicity White Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Mark Evans Mother Penny Adkins Siblings None (only child) Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Rich Paul University BRIT School for Performing Arts Profession Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

A look into Adele’s massive net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Hola!, Adele’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $220 million. This figure comes from her album sales, streaming revenue, concert earnings, and lucrative endorsements.

Despite taking long breaks between albums, her influence in the music industry ensures that she remains one of the top-earning artists in the world.

How much does Adele make a year?

Adele’s annual income varies depending on her projects. However, with her ongoing Las Vegas residency and continued album sales, she is estimated to make $30 million to $50 million per year. This number fluctuates significantly when she releases new albums or embarks on major tours.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Adele stated:

I don’t come from money; it’s not that important a part of my life. Obviously I have nice things, and I live in a nicer area than I grew up in.

Adele performs onstage at Messe München on August 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

How much does Adele get paid for a show?

One of Adele’s biggest income sources in recent years has been her Las Vegas residency. ​According to the New York Post and Hola!, Adele’s residency salary is approximately $1.75 million per show, with potential earnings reaching up to $2 million per performance when factoring in ticket sales.

According to Forbes, her residency is projected to earn her over $50 million by the end of 2025.

Breaking down Adele’s album sales and music revenue

Adele performs during her final Las Vegas residency show "Weekends with Adele", at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adele’s music career has been nothing short of phenomenal. Her albums have consistently shattered records, earning her millions in revenue. Below is a breakdown of her estimated global album sales:

19 (2008): 7 million copies

(2008): 7 million copies 21 (2011): 31 million copies

(2011): 31 million copies 25 (2015): 22 million copies

(2015): 22 million copies 30 (2021): 7 million copies

In addition to traditional album sales, Adele earns substantial money from streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Inside Adele’s $58 million mansion and other luxury properties

Adele has invested in multiple luxury properties across the world. Some of her most notable real estate holdings include:

Los Angeles, USA: Adele’s house in Beverly Hills is worth approximately $58 million. It was previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.

It was previously owned by Sylvester Stallone. London, UK: A luxurious home in Kensington, valued at $10 million .

. Beverly Hills estate: Adele owns a series of properties in Beverly Hills, where she lives with her son and fiancé.

Adele’s car collection: a peek inside her luxury garage

Adele is often seen driving herself around London and Los Angeles in her luxury vehicles. However, despite her immense wealth, she has a relatively modest taste in cars. Her car collection includes:

Adele owns a Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Porsche Cayenne among many other luxury vehicles.

Bentley Continental GT (Approx. $202,500)

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (Approx. $200,000)

Range Rover Vogue (Approx. $110,000)

Porsche Macan (Approx. $66,000)

Cadillac Escalade (Approx. $88,000)

Porsche Cayenne (Approx. $76,500)

Audi Q7 (Approx. $54,950)

Adele’s 8-carat diamond engagement ring

Adele got engaged to sports agent Rich Paul in 2023. Her engagement ring, which features a massive diamond, is estimated to be worth $1 million. The singer has often been spotted wearing the stunning piece at public events and performances.

Adele and Rich Paul attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

During an interview with Elle, Adele said:

I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.

FAQs

How much did Adele pay her ex-husband? Adele reportedly paid £140 million to her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, as part of their divorce settlement.

Adele reportedly paid £140 million to her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, as part of their divorce settlement. What is Adele's husband's worth? She is not married but engaged to Rich Paul. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is allegedly worth $120 million from his career as a sports agent.

She is not married but engaged to Rich Paul. According to he is allegedly worth $120 million from his career as a sports agent. What are Adele’s most expensive assets? Some of Adele’s priciest possessions include her $58 million Beverly Hills mansion, $1 million engagement ring, and her luxury car collection.

With a fortune that continues to grow, Adele’s net worth reflects not just her commercial success, but her enduring impact on the music industry. Whether through record-breaking album sales, multimillion-dollar concerts, or her high-profile investments, Adele remains an unstoppable force in entertainment.

