Scarlett Johansson’s net worth: how Marvel made her a multimillionaire

Scarlett Johansson’s net worth has grown to hundreds of millions, making her one of the highest-grossing female actresses. She has also been making headlines since she was featured in Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Rebirth, which is set to premiere on 2 July 2025.

Just because I'm the top-grossing actress of all time does not mean I'm the highest-paid. I've had to fight for everything that I have.

Key takeaways

Scarlett debuted her career in acting in 1994 .

. Johansson was the highest-paid actress in 2019 , as per Forbes.

, as per Forbes. Scarlett is also an experienced producer, director, and entrepreneur.

Scarlett Johansson’s profile summary

Full name Scarlett Ingrid Johansson Gender Female Date of birth 22 November 1984 Age 40 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, USA Current residence New York and Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American and Danish Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 57 kg (approx) Body measurements 36-26-36 Inches Father Karsten Olaf Johansson Mother Melanie Sloane Siblings Vanessa, Hunter, Fenan Sloan, Christian and Adrian Johansson Relationship status Married Husband Colin Jost Children Rose and Cosmo Profession Actress and singer

Exploring Scarlett Johansson’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scarlett Johansson’s net worth in 2025 is $165 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her successful career in the entertainment industry and business ventures.

During an interview with BackStage, Scarlett expressed how she wanted to pursue acting at an early age. She said,

But I wanted to do it, and I didn't have any other hobbies. My brother played baseball, and I wanted to try acting.

How many homes does Scarlett Johansson have?

Scarlett owns multiple luxurious homes across New York and Los Angeles. Below is a detailed breakdown of her $20 million real estate portfolio:

In 2014, Scarlett purchased a $3.88 million 3,500 sq ft mansion in the Los Feliz neighbourhood. The two-story mansion features four bedrooms with attached bathrooms, a spa, a swimming pool, and a lavish gaming cabana.

In 2018, Scarlett Johansson acquired a $4 million secluded mansion in the Snedens Landing area of New York. The 4,000 sq ft Rockland country home features amenities like a deluxe pool house, a tennis court, a cabana, and separate two-car and four-car garages.

Scarlett Johansson’s cars

The Black Widow star owns a collection of high-end cars. Below is a list of some of her notable rides with their estimated market prices:

Car model Estimated market price Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 $62,650 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 $63,800 Audi Q5 $63,800 Maserati Quattroporte $108,400 Mini Cooper JCW $25,000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG 63 S $62,450 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 550 4 Matic $117,750

Scarlett Johansson's private jet

The Hollywood star also owns a private jet. She allegedly spent $68 million to acquire a private plane to avoid the prying eyes of fans and paparazzi.

How much does Scarlett Johansson make per year?

Scarlett Johansson’s annual salary varies, depending on her acting and endorsement gigs. Below is an overview of some of her annual earnings:

2016: $10 million

August 2017 - August 2018: $40 million

June 2018 - June 2019: $55 million.

Scarlett Johansson’s wealth sources

Scarlett Johansson’s fortune stems from her successful career and various business ventures. These include:

Acting

Scarlett Johansson began her acting career as a child actor when she landed a role as Sarah Hughes in the 1994 Late Night With Conan O’Brien. However, her major break came almost a decade later when she portrayed Rebecca in the black comedy Ghost World. As of February 2025, she has been featured in over 79 movies and TV shows.

What was Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow salary?

Scarlett Johansson's salary for Black Widow was $15 million upfront. However, she filed a lawsuit against Disney, alleging it breached their contract agreements.

Eventually, the parties settled with reports claiming that Disney compensated her with more than $40 million. Following the settlement, Scarlett released a statement. She said,

I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team.

What was Scarlett Johansson's Avengers salary?

Scarlett Johansson's salary for her role as Natasha Romanoff in the Avengers films increased significantly. Below is a breakdown of her income from the various Marvel movies:

The Avengers (2012): Low seven figures, similar to her co-stars.

(2012): Low seven figures, similar to her co-stars. Avengers: Age of Ultron : $20 million

: $20 million Avengers: Infinity War: $15 million upfront.

Music

Scarlett made her musical debut in 2006 when she released her single, Summertime. Two years later, she released her first album, Anywhere I Lay My Head, which featured Tom Waits's covers.

Brand endorsement and entrepreneurship

Johansson has been the face of popular fashion and beauty brands, such as L'Oréal and Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, and Calvin Klein. She also co-owns a skincare products company called OutSet alongside Kate Foster.

During a June 2021 interview with Allure, Scarlett talked about her dream for the brand. She said,

I created this brand to elevate clean, essential skin care. This will be a brand for everyone who wants their skin to look its best with minimal effort.

How much did Scarlett Johansson make for the Endgame?

As per Parade, Scarlett received around $14 million upfront for her role in Avengers: Endgame. She also earned about 5% of the box office grosses, which grossed her earnings from the film to $35 million.

How much did Scarlett Johansson get paid for Asteroid City?

Scarlett Johansson received $4,131 weekly for two months for her role in Asteroid City. She played Midge Campbell, a glamorous but lonely movie star.

Scarlett Johansson's net worth is not just a number but a testament to her enduring presence in the entertainment industry. Her wealth has grown significantly, reflecting her efforts as an actress and business owner.

