Jen Shah's prison sentence: Key details about the reality star's situation

The glamorous world of reality TV has given way to a harsher reality for Jen Shah. The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's life dramatically turned in 2022 when she faced serious legal troubles. Jen Shah's prison sentence has left fans and followers wondering what led to her downfall and what is next.

Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah. Photo: @therealjenshah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jen Shah is a television personality known for her audacity, display of bold character, and wealth in Bravo's RHOSLC. She reportedly earned $35,500 per episode in the show and had businesses including The Real Shah Lashes, Shah Beauty, and JXA Fashion.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Shah Gender Female Date of birth 4 October 1973 Age 51 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed: Hawaiian and Tongan Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Charlene Bonnie Vincent Lui Mother Sione Kaisa Lui Siblings 5 Marital status Married Husband Sharrieff Shah Children 2 University/College University of Utah Profession Television personality Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram

Exploring Jen Shah's prison history

The ex-RHOSCL cast member has been in prison for almost two years. On 17 February 2023, she reported to the Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas.

After her conviction, she was sentenced. Commenting on the court judgement, as published on the US Department of Justice's website, Attorney Damian Williams said:

Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims...This conviction and sentence demonstrate once again that we will continue to vigorously protect victims of financial fraud and hold accountable those who engage in fraudulent schemes.

Facts about Jen Shah. Photo: Chad Kirkland/Bravo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Why did Jen Shah go to prison?

Jen was imprisoned for her involvement in a huge telemarketing scam that began in 2012. They targeted vulnerable individuals, including older people. According to ABC News, the scheme generated a "lead list" of victims' names to other co-conspirators to scam.

The whole ordeal of criminal charges began during season 2 of the RHOSCL. Shah and her first assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in March 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Initially, they pleaded not guilty, but Shah changed her plea in July 2022.

She admitted to committing wire fraud by offering worthless services to victims, mostly over 55 years old. She and her co-conspirators sold fake business development tools, such as website building and coaching services, and defrauded victims of their savings.

Shah has expressed remorse and has begun making restitution payments. She said this in the court in New York City, as reported by Inner City Press on 6 January 2023:

The principles are humility, loyalty, and respect. I have come to terms that I have gone against these. I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologise by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.

How did Jen Shah get caught?

Jen Shah was caught after federal investigators tracked her telemarketing scheme. She was arrested while leaving a cast trip after she received an urgent call. Evidence, including text messages with co-conspirators like Stuart Smith, revealed ways they kept customers spending money.

Stuart pleaded guilty, testified against her, and exposed her scamming tactics. The intense evidence and accusations led her to plead guilty after pleading innocent.

Jen Shah on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Photo: Chris Haston/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

How long is Jen Shah's sentence?

Jen Shah's jail term has been reduced multiple times. As BBC published, initially, she was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison on 6 January 2023. In addition to her prison term, she was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, forfeit $6.5 million and 30 luxury items, and pay up to $6,645,251 million in restitution.

Shah went to prison on 17 February 2023. Her original release date was set for 30 August 2029, but Jen Shah's sentence was reduced by one year in March 2023, changing her release date to 30 August 2028. Her sentence was further reduced by eight months in October 2024, with a new release date of 19 December 2027.

How much time did Stuart Smith get?

Shah's assistant was sentenced to nine months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, obstruction to justice, and money laundering. He is scheduled to begin serving his sentence on 17 January 2025.

When was Jen Shah released?

She has not been released. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, Jen Shah's release date has been moved up for the third time to 3 November 2026.

Is Jen Shah still in prison?

Jen Shah, the Real Housewives OG, is still incarcerated. She has been keeping busy by teaching workout classes, mentoring inmates, and participating in programs to earn time off her sentence.

She is called Jen Fonda in prison and, as published on Page Six, introduced a 30-to-60-minute ab workout class called Shah-mazing.

Jen Shah on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Are Jen Shah and Sharrieff Shah still married?

Despite her incarceration, Jen and her husband, Sharrieff Shah, are still married. The couple married in 1994 and have two sons, Omar and Sharrieff Jr. Jen Shah's husband, also known as Coach Shah, is a former football player and current college football coach at the University of Utah.

Sharrieff serves as the cornerback and co-special teams coordinator for the Utah Utes. He has supported Jen, regularly visiting her and organising celebrations, like her 50th birthday. He also made an appreciation video for fans to thank them for supporting his wife on Instagram.

Jen Shah's prison sentence and case shocked her fans because many believed most of her wealth came from legitimate sources.

