Who is Jamal Murray’s girlfriend? Meet the lovely Harper Hempel

Jamal Murray is a Canadian NBA player for the Denver Nuggets. Not only has he captured the hearts of fans due to his athleticism, but he is also a major heartthrob off the court. Unfortunately, in 2020, the athlete gained unwanted attention for his love life. The incident left internet sleuths digging deep to uncover the identity of Jamal Murray’s girlfriend.

Jamal Murray’s girlfriend, Harper Hempel (L). The NBA player at the Ball Arena in 2025 (R). Photo: @harperhempel on Instagram, Matthew Stockman via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jamal Murray’s girlfriend, Harper Hempel, prefers to keep details about her personal life under wraps. However, her association with the renowned basketball star robs her of this desired privacy. In fact, their relationship once put her in the spotlight, with her name all over the blogs and media. But how much do you know about this lady who won Murray’s heart?

Harper Hempel’s profile summary

Full name Harper Hempel Gender Female Date of birth 31 August 1997 Age 27 years old (As of January 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Union, Kentucky, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Ryle High School, University of Kentucky Height 5’8” (173 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Partner Jamal Murray Parents Richard and Colleen Hempel Siblings Connor Hempel Profession Photographer, internet personality Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Interesting facts about Jamal Murray’s girlfriend, Harper Hempel

The couple’s private nature of their relationship adds an air of mystery that constantly keeps their fans on the lookout for any updates about them. An in-depth analysis reveals lesser-known facts about Harper Hempel.

Harper Hempel’s age and birthplace

Harper (27 as of January 2025) was born on 31 August 1997 in Union, Kentucky, USA. In 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate her natal day via a post that read:

The year is off to a great start.

Her parents, Richard and Colleen Hempel, raised her alongside her brother Connor. Harper Hempel’s dad co-founded eCoach.

Harper Hempel in a maxi dress. Photo: @harperhempel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The company provides athletes access to coaches and high-level sports instruction across a virtual platform. In 2017, Richard inked a deal that allowed eCoach to record training videos with coaches across all 30 NBA teams and sell to clients via the site.

A look at Harper Hempel’s volleyball career

Regarding her education, Hempel attended the University of Kentucky, where she played volleyball. She joined the team (Wildcats) in the spring of her freshman year.

Widely recognised for her clutch play, the celebrity girlfriend helped the Wildcats secure a win against LSU in her senior year. In addition, the team won the SEC Women’s Volleyball tournament the same year. However, Harper never continued with the sport after her graduation in 2018.

Harper Hempel and Jamal Murray are college sweethearts

The couple reportedly met while attending the University of Kentucky. She was in the school’s volleyball team while he played basketball.

However, Jamal was at the institution for only about a year before he was drafted by the Nuggets in 2016. Although Harper was left behind, the duo kept in touch and reunited after her graduation.

Jamal Murray’s girlfriend is a digital and marketing guru

According to Harper Hempel’s LinkedIn profile, she has a bachelor’s degree in marketing. From October 2022 to September 2024, she was an ambassador marketing manager and senior social media manager for Fact & Fiction.

Hempel during her 2024 birthday celebration (L). Jamal Murray at a 2025 game against the Atlanta Hawks (R). Photo: @harperhempel on Instagram, Matthew Stockman via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is currently the head of partnerships at The Cold Life. Her primary role is to develop and implement marketing strategies on behalf of the company,

Harper Hempel’s love for photography

Jamal Murray’s partner founded Harper Hempel Photography, a photography business. Often, she takes portraits and fashion shots.

Per Hempel’s business portfolio, she is available for shoots in Lexington, Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. In addition, Harper is an Instagram sensation with 62.4k followers as of 24 January 2025.

Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel’s scandal

For the most part, the duo had kept their relationship private until they made news in March 2020. A hacker allegedly gained access to Jamal’s Instagram account and posted an explicit video of the pair on his story, per Heavy.

Although the upload disappeared after 24 hours, many had already seen or downloaded it, so the video still made rounds online.

Later, Hempel and Murray confirmed the video’s authenticity and apologised to their fans. In the aftermath, the former temporarily deleted her Instagram.

Harper Hempel (L). Jamal Murray during a 2024 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (R) Photo: @harperhempel on Instagram, David Berding via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Jamal and Harper have reportedly been dating since 2016. Here are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

How old is Jamal Murray?

The NBA player (27 as of January 2025) was born on 23 February 1997 in Kitchener. Ontario, Canada. His parents are Roger and Sylvia Murray.

Is Jamal Murray married?

Over the years, fans have been curious about Jamal Murray’s wife. However, the sportsman is unmarried.

Who is Jamal Murray in a relationship with?

Although Jamal is unmarried, he is currently off the market. He has been in a romantic relationship with Harper Hempel since college.

Are Harper and Jamal still together?

In 2020, a personal video leaked online greatly tested the pair’s relationship. Nonetheless, despite the negative publicity, they are still together.

Jamal Murray during a 2024 game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Alex Goodlett

Source: Getty Images

What is Jamal Murray’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamal is worth $60 million. He purportedly earns $31.6 million annually from his contract with the Denver Nuggets.

Jamal Murray’s girlfriend, Harper Hempel, was by his side even before he joined the NBA. A photographer and marketer, she constantly tries to distance herself from the prominence that comes with her boyfriend’s successful basketball career.

READ ALSO: Is Jalen Suggs Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Hailey Van Lith, a well-known American college basketball player. She currently plays for the TCU Horned Frogs.

Besides forging a successful career on the court, Van Lith has also been linked to dating popular NBA star Jalen Suggs. However, it is reported that the couple might have called off their relationship. Discover more about the American star's personal life.

Source: Briefly News