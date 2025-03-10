Who is Ayesha Howard? Her relationship with Anthony Edwards explained

Upon informing Anthony of the pregnancy, he blocked me on all communication platforms and made it clear, through text messages, that he did not want to be involved in the life of our child.

These were the claims made by the renowned influencer, Ayesha Howard, regarding her relationship with NBA star Anthony Edwards. Their paternity dispute began after Howard gave birth to Aubri in 2024, alleging that Edwards initially denied responsibility and cut off contact. Here is everything known about Ayesha Howard and the legal battle that followed.

Ayesha Howard in orange and black tiger-striped crop top (L). The brand ambassador posing playfully in a black outfit (R). Photo: @little.ms.golden on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ayesha and Anthony Edwards were involved in a relationship, leading to a paternity dispute over their daughter, Aubri.

and Anthony Edwards were involved in a relationship, leading to a paternity dispute over their daughter, Edwards initially contested the paternity case but later acknowledged Aubri as his child after a DNA test in December 2024.

in December 2024. Ayesha Howard has two children.

Ayesha Howard profile summary

Full name Ayesha Howard Gender Female Date of birth 26 October 1985 Age 39 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’6’’ (167 cm) Weight 143 lbs (65 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Brand ambassador, musical artist Social media Instagram

Who is Ayesha Howard?

Ayesha Howard is a brand ambassador and musical artist. Court documents obtained by In Touch revealed that Anthony Edwards claimed Ayesha previously worked as a dancer at an Atlanta-based entertainment venue until January 2024.

Top-5 facts about Ayesha Howard. Photo: @little.ms.golden on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards' relationship

Ayesha Howard is 15 years older than the NBA star Anthony Edwards, a fact that has sparked widespread debate. According to Page Six, Howard filed to have their paternity and child support case heard in California after the Minnesota Timberwolves star initially filed in Georgia.

Howard revealed that she discovered she was pregnant with his child in January 2024. According to documents obtained by Page Six, the brand ambassador alleged that Edwards reacted negatively when she told him about the pregnancy and immediately cut off all communication.

Anthony Edwards looks on against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on 21 February 2025 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

She stated that he blocked her on all platforms and, through text messages, made it clear that he did not want to be involved in their child's life.

He (Anthony) blocked me on all communication platforms...His exact words were that our daughter would be a “fatherless child”.

Howard further alleged that from that point on, Edwards never reached out to check on her well-being, the baby, or any of their needs during the pregnancy. She also claimed that she received no emotional or financial support from him during that time.

Ayesha's paternity lawsuit against Anthony

Ayesha Howard's legal filings indicate that she repeatedly attempted to discuss their child's paternity with Edwards. In the documents obtained by Page Six, Ayesha allegedly requested a DNA test, but he allegedly insisted on a non-legal, unsupervised method, which made her uncomfortable.

Brand ambassador, Ayesha Howard. Photo: @little.ms.golden on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I asked Anthony directly to assist me through the pregnancy, to help provide for the needs of our child, and to participate in a DNA test to confirm paternity. However, Anthony continued to avoid me and refused to engage in any meaningful way.

On 22 October 2024, Howard sued Edwards for paternity in California. She sought legal and physical custody of their daughter, Aubri, along with child support, pregnancy and birth-related expenses, and attorney fees.

Howard also alleged that Edwards preferred the case to be handled in Georgia because he believed the child support laws there would be more favourable to him. According to In Touch Weekly, her legal team argued,

There is no evidence that Aubri has been present in California since her birth on more than a temporary basis. This is likely because Ayesha has no intention of making California her and Aubri’s home.

Edwards' legal team countered, stating that Howard's claims about living in California were questionable. They alleged that although she rented a room in Inglewood, surveillance showed no evidence of her or Aubri residing there.

Ayesha Howard celebrating her birthday on 26 October 2023. Photo: @little.ms.golden on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite these arguments, court records confirmed that Howard moved to California in August 2023 and gave birth in Santa Monica. Genetic testing, agreed upon by both parties, officially established Edwards as the father on 23 December 2024.

Anthony Edwards' paternity test and legal response

In September 2024, one month before Aubri’s birth, Edwards filed a paternity and child support lawsuit in Georgia. His legal team argued that the court did not have personal jurisdiction over him and, therefore, could not properly consider the case.

However, on 31 December 2024, Anthony Edwards responded to Ayesha’s California lawsuit, requesting its dismissal. He also acknowledged that DNA test results had confirmed his paternity of Aubri.

Insights into Ayesha Howard's kids

Ayesha Howard with her son, Jason. Photo: @little.ms.golden on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ayesha Howard is a mother of two children. She had her first child, Jason, on 9 September 2015. Jason’s father is the renowned American rapper Lil Baby. Her second child, Aubri, was born on 14 October 2024.

FAQs

Does Ayesha Howard and Lil Baby have a baby? Ayesha Howard and rapper Lil Baby share a son named Jason, born on 9 September 2015.

Ayesha Howard and rapper Lil Baby share a son named Jason, born on 9 September 2015. Who is Ayesha Howard's baby daddy? Ayesha Howard has two children: Jason with rapper Lil Baby and Aubri with NBA player Anthony Edwards.

Ayesha Howard has two children: Jason with rapper Lil Baby and Aubri with NBA player Anthony Edwards. Did Anthony Edwards have a baby? The NBA player welcomed a baby girl, Aubri.

The NBA player welcomed a baby girl, Aubri. What is Ayesha Howard's job? She is a brand ambassador and musical artist.

She is a brand ambassador and musical artist. How old is Ayesha Howard? She is 39 years old as of February 2025.

Ayesha Howard is a mother, brand ambassador, and musical artist who has recently been involved in legal disputes with NBA star Anthony Edwards regarding the paternity and custody of their daughter, Aubri. As their legal battles unfold, her claims about Edwards' conduct and parenting responsibilities remain under scrutiny.

READ ALSO: Ja Morant's birthday, age, real name, biography, and career

Briefly.co.za recently published Ja Morant's biography. He is an American professional basketball player widely recognised for his tenacity and athleticism.

Ja Morant plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, who drafted him second overall in 2019. He was named NBA Rookie of the Year and to the All-Rookie First Team in 2020. Check the article for a comprehensive look at his bio.

Source: Briefly News