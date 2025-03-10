Who is Ayesha Howard? Her relationship with Anthony Edwards explained
Upon informing Anthony of the pregnancy, he blocked me on all communication platforms and made it clear, through text messages, that he did not want to be involved in the life of our child.
These were the claims made by the renowned influencer, Ayesha Howard, regarding her relationship with NBA star Anthony Edwards. Their paternity dispute began after Howard gave birth to Aubri in 2024, alleging that Edwards initially denied responsibility and cut off contact. Here is everything known about Ayesha Howard and the legal battle that followed.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Ayesha and Anthony Edwards were involved in a relationship, leading to a paternity dispute over their daughter, Aubri.
- Edwards initially contested the paternity case but later acknowledged Aubri as his child after a DNA test in December 2024.
- Ayesha Howard has two children.
Ayesha Howard profile summary
|Full name
|Ayesha Howard
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|26 October 1985
|Age
|39 years old (as of February 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5’6’’ (167 cm)
|Weight
|143 lbs (65 kg)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|2
|Profession
|Brand ambassador, musical artist
|Social media
Who is Ayesha Howard?
Ayesha Howard is a brand ambassador and musical artist. Court documents obtained by In Touch revealed that Anthony Edwards claimed Ayesha previously worked as a dancer at an Atlanta-based entertainment venue until January 2024.
Ayesha Howard and Anthony Edwards' relationship
Ayesha Howard is 15 years older than the NBA star Anthony Edwards, a fact that has sparked widespread debate. According to Page Six, Howard filed to have their paternity and child support case heard in California after the Minnesota Timberwolves star initially filed in Georgia.
Howard revealed that she discovered she was pregnant with his child in January 2024. According to documents obtained by Page Six, the brand ambassador alleged that Edwards reacted negatively when she told him about the pregnancy and immediately cut off all communication.
She stated that he blocked her on all platforms and, through text messages, made it clear that he did not want to be involved in their child's life.
He (Anthony) blocked me on all communication platforms...His exact words were that our daughter would be a “fatherless child”.
Howard further alleged that from that point on, Edwards never reached out to check on her well-being, the baby, or any of their needs during the pregnancy. She also claimed that she received no emotional or financial support from him during that time.
Ayesha's paternity lawsuit against Anthony
Ayesha Howard's legal filings indicate that she repeatedly attempted to discuss their child's paternity with Edwards. In the documents obtained by Page Six, Ayesha allegedly requested a DNA test, but he allegedly insisted on a non-legal, unsupervised method, which made her uncomfortable.
I asked Anthony directly to assist me through the pregnancy, to help provide for the needs of our child, and to participate in a DNA test to confirm paternity. However, Anthony continued to avoid me and refused to engage in any meaningful way.
On 22 October 2024, Howard sued Edwards for paternity in California. She sought legal and physical custody of their daughter, Aubri, along with child support, pregnancy and birth-related expenses, and attorney fees.
Howard also alleged that Edwards preferred the case to be handled in Georgia because he believed the child support laws there would be more favourable to him. According to In Touch Weekly, her legal team argued,
There is no evidence that Aubri has been present in California since her birth on more than a temporary basis. This is likely because Ayesha has no intention of making California her and Aubri’s home.
Edwards' legal team countered, stating that Howard's claims about living in California were questionable. They alleged that although she rented a room in Inglewood, surveillance showed no evidence of her or Aubri residing there.
Despite these arguments, court records confirmed that Howard moved to California in August 2023 and gave birth in Santa Monica. Genetic testing, agreed upon by both parties, officially established Edwards as the father on 23 December 2024.
Anthony Edwards' paternity test and legal response
In September 2024, one month before Aubri’s birth, Edwards filed a paternity and child support lawsuit in Georgia. His legal team argued that the court did not have personal jurisdiction over him and, therefore, could not properly consider the case.
However, on 31 December 2024, Anthony Edwards responded to Ayesha’s California lawsuit, requesting its dismissal. He also acknowledged that DNA test results had confirmed his paternity of Aubri.
Insights into Ayesha Howard's kids
Ayesha Howard is a mother of two children. She had her first child, Jason, on 9 September 2015. Jason’s father is the renowned American rapper Lil Baby. Her second child, Aubri, was born on 14 October 2024.
FAQs
- Does Ayesha Howard and Lil Baby have a baby? Ayesha Howard and rapper Lil Baby share a son named Jason, born on 9 September 2015.
- Who is Ayesha Howard's baby daddy? Ayesha Howard has two children: Jason with rapper Lil Baby and Aubri with NBA player Anthony Edwards.
- Did Anthony Edwards have a baby? The NBA player welcomed a baby girl, Aubri.
- What is Ayesha Howard's job? She is a brand ambassador and musical artist.
- How old is Ayesha Howard? She is 39 years old as of February 2025.
Ayesha Howard is a mother, brand ambassador, and musical artist who has recently been involved in legal disputes with NBA star Anthony Edwards regarding the paternity and custody of their daughter, Aubri. As their legal battles unfold, her claims about Edwards' conduct and parenting responsibilities remain under scrutiny.
READ ALSO: Ja Morant's birthday, age, real name, biography, and career
Briefly.co.za recently published Ja Morant's biography. He is an American professional basketball player widely recognised for his tenacity and athleticism.
Ja Morant plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, who drafted him second overall in 2019. He was named NBA Rookie of the Year and to the All-Rookie First Team in 2020. Check the article for a comprehensive look at his bio.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com