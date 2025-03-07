Aitch's age and life story: From Manchester to rap stardom

Aitch gained international recognition aged only 17 with the hit song Straight Rhymez. He has since released twenty top 100 singles in the UK and won a Brit Award. Now in his early 20s, Aitch has declared he will stop at nothing when it comes to his musical career.

Although I am not where I want to be, someday, I will achieve all my goals.

Aitch during the 2023 Brit Awards in London. Photo: @aitch on Instagram, Isabel Infantes via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key Takeaways

Aitch made his rap debut in 2015 at 15.

made his at 15. He is currently signed to Capitol Records .

. The rapper is a supporter of the Manchester football club .

. He is an ambassador for the Down's Syndrome Association.

Aitch's profile summary

Full name Harrison James Armstrong Famous as Aitch Gender Male Date of birth 9 December 2000 Age 24 years old (As of February 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace New Moston, Manchester, England, UK Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 6 feet (183 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Siblings 2 Profession Rapper, songwriter Years active 2015-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

Exploring Aitch's age and birthplace

The hip-hop star (24 as of February 2025) was born on 9 December 2000 in New Moston, Manchester, England, UK. During an October 2024 interview with High Performance, Aitch shared how his roots affected his career, saying:

When I first blew up, most fans referred to me as the new rapper from Manchester. I perceived this as an advantage and continued releasing more tracks.

British rapper Harrison James Armstrong. Photo: @aitch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A nickname derived from his birth name

The moniker "Aitch" comes from the pronunciation of the letter' h' which is the first letter of his name, Harrison. Speaking with DJ Smallz Eyes in May 2022, the rapper revealed the origin of his stage name.

My maternal aunt, Gina, gave me this nickname.

Insights into Aitch's family background

Aitch's father was a pipe fitter, while his mother worked for an insurance company. However, she quit her job to look after the family. In August 2022, the rapper told GQ that he had paid off his parents' mortgage, and they had relocated to a new area in Manchester.

Harrison's dad, Mike, now manages his investments. He was featured in his son's Close to Home album in the form of a voice note, shouting:

I have an Excel sheet here with me; you will not believe how much money you are throwing away.

Aitch and his sister. Photo: @aitch (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Aitch have a sister?

The rapper reportedly has two younger sisters, who are non-identical twins. Unfortunately, one of them (Gracie Armstrong) has Down's Syndrome. Aitch's song, My G, featuring Ed Sheeran, is a dedication to her. At the start of its video, a message to Gracie reads:

You have the biggest heart in the world! Never change for anyone. I love you, kid.

In his interview with GQ, Harrison jokingly shared how he got the rich singer to feature in the track, saying:

I sent Ed Sheeran a video of her singing one of his songs, and she was so cute. Somehow, I guilt-tripped him.

In February 2025, the rapper, his dad and a group of other people climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to create awareness about people living with Down's Syndrome.

Aitch's career and journey to fame

Harrison gained local popularity in 2015 after a YouTube video of him rapping to his friends went viral. Although the rapper initially did not want the video posted, he changed his mind after it amassed 10,000 views.

English rapper Aitch at the Brit Awards in 2020. Photo: Tolga Akmen

Source: Getty Images

Aitch got his breakthrough three years later with Straight Rhymez. His debut studio album, Close to Home, peaked at number two on the UK Albums Chart in 2022. Here are some of Harrison's tracks:

Taste (2019)

(2019) Safe to Say (2020)

(2020) Learning Curve (2021)

(2021) Louis Vuitton (2022)

(2022) She Like Me (2023)

(2023) Famous Girl (2024)

Aitch has collaborated with famous musical artists such as Ashanti, Tay Keith, AJ Tracey and Luciano.

What is Aitch's net worth?

According to HotNewHipHop and KahawaTungu, Aitch is worth $2 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 10-year musical career.

Harrison Armstrong at the 2022 Brit Awards. Photo: Niklas Halle'n

Source: Getty Images

A look at Aitch's love life and dating history

The 24-year-old songwriter is reportedly single. In 2020, he seemingly confirmed his rumoured relationship with fashion model and internet sensation Taylor Mullings when they graced the Brit Awards.

It is unclear when the pair parted ways. In March 2022, Aitch was romantically linked with Amelia Dimoldenberg, who is known for her YouTube web series Chicken Shop Date.

However, during the 2023 Brit Awards, Harrison confirmed their relationship was a PR stunt. He dated social media personality Lola Thompson for approximately ten months before they called it quits in October 2023.

FAQs

In 2022, Aitch was featured on ArDee's single War. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

What is Aitch's height?

Harrison James Armstrong is approximately 6 feet (183 cm) tall and weighs 68 kg (150 lbs). His body measurements are reportedly 36-33-14 inches.

Why is Aitch so famous?

The Manchester native gained notoriety due to his chart-topping hits, including Taste (Make It Shake) and Baby.

Aitch during the TRNSMT Festival in 2023. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti

Source: Getty Images

Does Aitch play in Peaky Blinders?

Aitch does not appear in the drama TV series. His connection with the show reportedly came up due to his striking resemblance with English actor Joe Cole, who plays Johhny Shelby.

At Aitch's age, he has found a niche in the competitive and ever-evolving entertainment industry. With his unique rapping technique, the star continues to grow his brand and influence.

READ ALSO: Meet Breckie Hill

As published on Briefly.co.za, Breckie Hill captured millions of fans with her TikTok videos and striking Instagram photos. She is an American content creator and TikTok celebrity recognised for engaging lip-sync and dance videos that have attracted millions of followers.

In addition to her TikTok fame, she is an Instagram model known for sharing striking modelling images. Now, global followers are eager to learn all the facts about Breckie Hill.

Source: Briefly News