Ashanti's net worth today: How rich is the R&B star?

Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas is a singer, songwriter and actress from the United States of America. She rose to prominence in early 2002 after releasing her self-titled debut album, which yielded hit songs such as Foolish and Happy. The album received numerous awards, including eight Billboard Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and a Grammy Award in 2003 for Best Contemporary R&B Album. What is Ashanti’s net worth?

Ashanti has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades and has released numerous songs and albums, including Ashanti (2002), Chapter II (2003) and Ashanti's Christmas (2003). She has starred in various shows and films, such as Resident Evil: Extinction and Coach Carter. With this popularity, many wonder how much Ashanti’s net worth is.

Profile summary

Full name Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas Famous as Ashanti Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Glen Cove, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height 5’3’’ (160 cm) Weight 130 Ibs (59 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tina Douglas Father Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas Siblings Kenashia Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. (Nelly) School Glen Cove High School Profession Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter),

How old is Ashanti?

The American singer was born Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas on 13 October 1980 in Glen Cove, New York, United States. She is 43 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Libra. She was named after the Ashanti Empire that ruled Ghana from 1670 to 1957.

Ashanti’s parents are Tina Douglas and Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas. Her mother is a former dance teacher, and her father is a former singer. Her parents are of African-American heritage. She has a younger sister named a younger sister named Kenashia "Shia" Douglas.

What is Ashanti's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and HotNewHipHop, the singer has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She has amassed this wealth through her thriving career as a singer, songwriter and actress. Throughout her career, Ashanti has sold almost 30 million records worldwide.

How does Ashanti make her money?

The American actress generates income from various entertainment endeavours, especially her contributions to the rap and hip-hop genres. Ashanti’s record sales, tours, event appearances, streaming revenue, especially on Spotify and YouTube, and brand partnerships with prominent brands form the backbone of her wealth.

Music career

Ashanti began her music career in 2002 after signing with Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. Records, an imprint of Def Jam Recordings. The same year, she was featured on Fat Joe's What's Luv? and Ja Rule's Always on Time, two of the biggest hit songs of 2002.

Her big break came after she released her debut album, Ashanti (2002). The album sold over 505,000 copies across the U.S. in its first week of release and earned her a Grammy Award. Her later albums, Chapter II and Concrete Rose maintained her momentum with successful releases.

Throughout her music career, she has released six studio albums and won various prestigious awards, contributing significantly to her net worth.

Acting career

Besides music, Ashanti has also made money from acting. She made her acting debut in 2005 after appearing in the film Coach Carter. She also appeared in The Muppets' Wizard of Oz, John Tucker Must Die and Resident Evil: Extinction. She has also starred in a number of TV shows, including American Dreams, Army Wives and Unforgettable.

Real estate

Ashanti’s real estate investments also play a pivotal role in her net worth. In 2003, Ashanti bought a home in Old Westbury, New York, worth $1.95 million. In July 2022, she listed it for sale for $2.2 million. Ashanti’s house, built in 1999, sits on 2 acres and was eventually sold in August 2023 for $1.95 million.

Ashanti’s cars

What kind of car does Ashanti have? Ashanti has an impressive car collection that includes several high-end vehicles. Below is a list of the cars she owns:

Rolls-Royce Wraith – $370,000

Porsche 911 – $140,000

Mercedes G Wagon – $137,000

Philanthropy

Ashanti has been actively involved in various philanthropic endeavours. She has raised awareness for domestic violence, particularly at the beginning of her career with the single Rain On Me. All proceeds from a $5 minidisc went towards helping to stop domestic violence.

She also helped raise money for Hurricane Katrina relief. Her other charity work includes cancer fundraising, female empowerment, raising money for sickle cell research and the Jumpstart reading program.

Who is Ashanti dating?

The American actress is engaged to Nelly, an American rapper, singer, and actor. The pair first met in January 2003 at a press conference for the 2003 Grammy Awards and soon began dating. After dating for a decade, the two parted ways in 2014 but rekindled their relationship in 2023.

In April 2021, during an interview with Essence magazine, the actress confirmed that she and Nelly were engaged and expecting a child. She said:

This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.

How much does Ashanti make per show?

Ashanti's earnings per show can vary based on the event and location. For instance, tickets for her upcoming performances range from $80 to $100, depending on the venue and seating arrangements​.

What is Ashanti doing now?

Ashanti continues to be active in her music career. She performed her last show before maternity leave in June 2024 and is expected to return to her professional engagements after welcoming her baby.

Ashanti’s net worth reflects her success as a singer, songwriter and actress. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2001 and has released six studio albums, including Ashanti (2002), Concrete Rose (2004) and The Declaration (2008). She has also appeared in various shows and films such as Resident Evil: Extinction, Mutant World and Stuck.

