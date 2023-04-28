The inside story of Caroline Smedvig, singer James Taylor's wife

James Taylor has had immense success in his career as a musician and during his journey, his wife was by his side. Caroline Smedvig, James Taylor's wife, is an American reporter, writer, and musician. Her popularity resulted from being Taylor's wife, but besides being known as a supportive wife, what else do we know about her?

Caroline and her husband James Taylor pose for photos at a music event. Photo: @Jefferymayer (modified by author)

The 66-year-old mother of two married the love of her life on the 18th of February 2001 in the presence of their close friends and family. She has been married to her husband, a famous American musician, for over two decades.

Caroline's profile and summary

Full name Caroline Elisabeth Hessberg Popular name Caroline Smedvig/Kim Taylor Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 1957 Age 66 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Albany, New York, USA Current residence Washington, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Weight in kilograms 64 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Education Smith College Northampton Occupation Reporter, writer, musician Net worth Approximately $2 million

How old is James Taylor's wife, Caroline Smedvig?

James Taylor's wife, Caroline (aged 66 years old as of 2023) was born in the United States of America on the 31st of May 1957. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. She is nine years younger than her husband, who is 75 years old. The couple met at a music concert conducted by John Williams in 1993.

Caroline Smedvig's wedding

Her wedding with James Taylor happened on the 18th of February 2001 at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Boston and 50 guests, which included their close friends and family, attended their wedding.

Caroline Smedvig's spouse

Caroline's spouse is James Taylor, a renowned American singer and songwriter. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts and grew up in North Carolina. James started playing guitar as a teenager, inspired by country and folk-rock music.

Since James Taylor's career blossomed, he has collaborated with other musicians, including Paul McCartney, Carole King and Joni Mitchell.

Does Caroline Smedvig have twins?

Caroline is a proud mother of twin sons named Rufus and Henry. They were born through surrogacy in April 2001. The anonymous surrogate mother is understood to be her husband's close friend, and she went through in vitro fertilisation in the year 2000.

How long has James Taylor been married to his current wife?

He has been married to his current wife for 22 years. Caroline supports her husband in his career and is always seen at events with him.

Musicians Kim Taylor (L) and James Taylor perform onstage at the USC Shoah Foundation Ambassadors for Humanity. Photo: Scott Legato

Does James Taylor's wife sing in his band?

Reports state that Caroline is a backup singer for her husband. Although she is not as famous, she is an experienced musician. She added harmonies with his sons to her husband's song, You Can Close Your Eyes.

When did Taylor make his music debut?

He debuted on the 6th of December 1968 with his self-titled album James Taylor, released by Apple Records. Taylor has sold over 100 million copies of his song albums globally. Over 33 million copies were sold in the USA, while 640,000 were sold in the UK.

What is James Taylor's net worth?

According to sources, the American singer, songwriter and guitarist has a net worth of approximately $80 million, which he has accumulated from his music career.

Caroline Smedvig has succeeded in her career endeavours and built a name for herself alongside her husband, James Taylor. The couple is raising their twins.

