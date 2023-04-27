Little-known facts about Sarah Mathers, Eminem's half-sister

Sarah Mathers is an American celebrity sibling who rose to stardom for being Eminem's half-sister. Marshall Bruce Mathers III, professionally known as Eminem, is a renowned rapper, songwriter and record producer. He has won 17 Billboard Music Awards, 15 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2022, Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

How is the relationship between Sarah and Eminem? The half-siblings do not share a close sibling bond. This is because they were brought up separately, and Sarah only learned of her association with the rapper in 2005 when she was 23. Although she has tried to reach out to the music icon, Eminem seems to have no interest in his paternal links.

Sarah Mathers' profile summary and bio

Full name Sarah Mathers Nickname Sarah Gender Female Date of birth 1982 Age 41 years old (2023) Birthplace San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7 Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Grandparents Marshall Bruce and Rae Waverly Drowns Siblings Eminem, Michael and Nathan Kane Samara Famous for Being Eminem's step-sister

How old is Eminem's half-sister?

Sarah Mathers (aged 41 as of 2023) was born in 1982 in San Diego, California, USA. However, her actual birthday has never earned a public mention.

Sarah Mathers' parents

Sarah's dad, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., allegedly married her mother after ending his marriage to Debbie (Eminem's mother). The identity of Marshall's second wife remains unknown. Sadly, Bruce died of a heart attack in 2019 at 67.

What does Eminem's half-sister do for a living?

Unfortunately, there is no substantial information reflecting the celebrity sibling's career. On the other hand, her half-brother is credited with popularizing hip-hop in Middle America, breaking racial barriers for the acceptance of White rappers in popular music. He is among the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated worldwide sales of over 220 million records. Some of Eminem's songs include:

Lose Yourself

Rap God

The Way I Am

Stan

Guilty Conscience

Mockingbird

Soldier

Criminal

The Monster

Role Model

Is Sarah Mathers in the NBA?

Eminem's half-sister is often mistaken for NBA's Head of International Security, Sarah Mathers. The two share no blood relation; it is just a coincidence that they possess similar names.

How much is Sarah Mathers' net worth?

Although details about Sarah's net worth remain a mystery, her half-sibling, Eminem, has an estimated net worth of $250 million as of 2023. He has amassed this fortune from his successful musical career.

Sarah Mathers' profiles

Despite extensive research, we could not find Sarah's handles on any social media platform.

The celebrity sibling prefers maintaining a private lifestyle away from the internet's prying eyes.

Sarah Mathers and her half-brother have never met, as the rapper has made this impossible. This might have to do with the fact that he blames Sarah's family for his rough childhood after his father abandoned him for them.

