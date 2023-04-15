How is the relationship between Coi Leray's dad, Benzino and his daughter?

Ray Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Leon Scott, is an American rapper, record producer, television personality and urban media proprietor. He is best known for appearing on the VH1 reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and being Coi Leray's dad. In addition, Benzino is a founding member of rap groups Made Men and The Almighty RSO.

In 1998, Benzino founded the hip-hop magazine, The Source with his long-time friend and business partner David Mays. Later, he founded Hip-Hop Weekly. Benzino's relationship with his family has been topping headlines on numerous occasions.

Benzino's profile summary and bio

Full name Raymond Leon Scott Nickname Ray Benzino Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 1965 Age 57 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Harvard University Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 176 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children Coi Leray, Chavo, Zino and Taj Collins Parents Mary Scott and Edward DeJesus Siblings Anita Scott-Wilson and Maureen Scott Profession Rapper, producer, actor and urban media proprietor Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

How old is Benzino?

Raymond Leon Scott, aka Benzino (aged 57 as of 2023) was born on 18 July 1965 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Benzino's children

The rapper has four kids, Coi Leray, Chavo, Zino and Taj Collins. Benzino's daughter, Leray, was born on May 11, 1997, while his son, Taj, was born in 2003.

What happened with Coi Leray and her dad?

In 2022, Coi accused her father of threatening her after revealing that their family went broke after he was ousted from The Source.

Benzino's movies and TV shows

Since his career debut, Raymond has appeared in several notable films. Some of his acting credits include:

8 Mile (2002)

(2002) Bloodline: Sibling Rivalry (2005)

(2005) Single Ladies (2011-2015)

(2011-2015) Marriage Boot Camp (2013)

(2013) The Next: 15 (2016)

(2016) Always Consequences (Since 2014)

(Since 2014) Drinks Champs: Happy Hour (Since 2017)

Benzino's feud with Eminem

Benzino has been in a widely publicized feud with American rapper Eminem since 2003. It began after The Source magazine awarded The Eminem Show a low rating. Eminem blamed the incident on Raymond. Benzino's songs, Pull Your Skirt Up and Die Another Day, were diss tracks intended at Eminem. Likewise, Eminem released the songs The Sauce and Nail in the Coffin in retaliation.

Why was Benzino shot?

On 29 March 2014, Ray was shot at his mother's funeral in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The rapper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the bullets hit his shoulder and back. His nephew, Gai Scott, was later arrested for the shooting.

Benzino's net worth

According to reports, the actor's net worth is estimated at $1 million as of 2023. He has accumulated this wealth from his successful career as an on-screen star, rapper and producer. Coi Leray's net worth is allegedly $3 million.

Coi Leray's dad, Benzino, is one of the world's most talented celebs. His music and acting ventures have made him globally famous. As a result, his private relationship with his daughter and family will always be a topic of discussion.

