Shane Eagle recently bagged a partnership with Pepsi and announced it to his supporters

The rapper has been lowkey, and landing brand collaborations, and his latest might see him touring the country to meet his fans

Mzansi showed love to Eagle for consistently securing the bag, impressed by his silent moves

Shane Eagle announced his collaboration with Pepsi. Images: shane_eagle

Source: Instagram

Shane Eagle revealed that he landed a partnership with Pepsi. The company launched their new logo and got local tastemakers to share the announcement, and Shane expressed excitement about being part of the campaign.

Shane Eagle announces Pepsi partnership

Shane Eagle has been making money moves and recently bagged his second brand partnership in a month!

The father-to-be announced his collaboration with Pepsi as the brand launched its new minimalistic logo.

This after the Dark Moon Flower rapper revealed his partnership with YSL, and had fans geeking over his ability to move in silence and let his money do the talking.

Taking to his Instagram page, Eagle shared several photos announcing his collaboration with Pepsi. In a video, he officially let the cat out of the bag while showing off the brand's new logo:

"I'm excited to be part of this campaign. Comment 'Thirsty for more', and who knows, I might just pull up to your city."

Fans rave over Shane Eagle's new partnership

Netizens congratulated Shane on his deal with Pepsi:

arealnegroo was impressed:

"This guy knows how to get deals, man."

__french___fry said:

"Lol, Shane Eagle is milking these brand partnerships, yho. No wonder he isn't even gigging that much."

1Boykai wrote:

"I won't lie, you've got to applaud Shane when it comes to bagging deals."

Kamvale13226800 was stunned:

"How does this man keep bagging deals with these big brands?"

_Innocuous_taps posted:

"All the endorsements in the game are directed at Shane."

Shane Eagle announces engagement

In more Shane Eagle updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper officially announcing his engagement to his childhood sweetheart, Nicole Swartz.

The couple received loads of congratulatory messages from netizens and fans who felt that it was long overdue.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News