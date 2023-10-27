Shane Eagle recently popped the question to his long-term girlfriend, Nikki Swartz

The couple shared the news of their engagement on Nikki's birthday and fans got to see the ring in her latest photo dump

Mzansi congratulated Shane and Nikki on their engagement and sent them well-wishes

Shane Eagle's fiancée Nikki Swartz gave fans a glimpse of her engagement after Eagle shared the news. Images: nikki_bubblezz

Shane Eagle and his girlfriend, Nicole 'Nikki' Swartz recently announced their engagement on social media. They received an outpour of love and support from fans and Nikki felt it was time to show off her ring, a heart-shaped emerald ring.

Their engagement didn't come as a shock to anyone considering their decade-long relationship, and supporters were ecstatic over the news.

Shane Eagle's fiancée shows off engagement ring

Shane Eagle and his girlfriend, Nicole 'Nikki' Swartz are now engaged after over 12 years together. The high school sweethearts announced their engagement in a birthday post from Shane that he dedicated to his lady.

This did not stop fans from requesting new music from Eagle seeing that he last released a project in 2022 titled Green.

Before that, the rapper shared Dark Moon Flower which received rave reviews, and has now announced a new project set for release on 11 November.

"Happiest of birthdays to the 1 who makes me the happiest - my fiancé."

Nikki went ahead and gave social media a glimpse of her emerald engagement ring:

"Bound."

Mzansi celebrates Shane and Nikki's engagement

Social media is ecstatic over the news of the couple's engagement and sent them congratulatory messages:

shekhinahd said:

"Nooooooooooooooo!"

ngrooves_africa responded:

"Congratulations on the engagement guys !!Wishing you nothing but the best in this new chapter of your lives."

gigi_lamayne commented:

"Yes yes yes! congrats!"

hey_s.hawty posted:

"Congratulations to you both, I love you guys so much & ughhhh I’m just so happy!"

caveen_mcadams added:

"Congratulations to you guys!!! This is awesome!"

priddyyy_em said:

"Congratulations!!! Absolutely love ya'll."

_the_fairy_goddess responded:

"Congratulations!!! Wishing you all the love and more!!!"

thereal_finechina_za commented:

"Finally! Congratulations my faves!"

