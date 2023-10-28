A teacher who lost her mother was smothered with hugs and love from her primary school pupils

The kids pulled off the touching surprise on her first day at school after she had been away on leave

The grieving woman gushed about the amazing children and shared a TikTok video of the heartwarming scene

A primary school teacher received a warm welcome when she returned from leave. Image: @sarikie3

Source: TikTok

A teacher turned to TikTok to share the heartwarming welcome she received from her pupils when she returned from compassionate leave.

The woman said she had been away to grieve her deceased mother. She came back to a classroom filled with rose petals and the uplifting smiles and cheers of the kids.

Teacher receives comforting hugs

When she walked into the room the kids rushed to hug the teacher, showing her how much they loved and missed her. She captioned the video with these words:

"I love it for me. Children are amazing beings guys❤️ S/O to @Linxy for planning this with my class and S/O to grades 4.1, 4.2 and 7.4. You guys are amazing."

Teacher's TikTok video trends

The video posted on the TikTok account @sarikie3 got more than 179,000 views and 9,000 likes within a day.

Watch the video below:

Primary school video warms Mzansi's heart

Mzansi TikTok users were touched by the love and support displayed in the video.

Read some of the comments below:

@ivaciousveevee

"You are appreciated teacher keep up with the good work."

@jescasim shared:

"Sweet, my daughter loves you so much. I can see she is not the only one. May the good Lord comfort you during this difficult time."

@mmf0226 posted:

"Keep loving them and God will keep blessing you with love."

@zakudala commented:

"Ncoh, did someone chop onions? I found myself crying. What a beautiful gesture. "

@phoebem43 noted:

"Healing to you mam."

@melktembo posted:

"You teach them love, thank you and very sorry for your loss."

@africanblkgal wrote:

"Looks like Edleen Primary School."

@zinzizulu said:

"It's 7:15am, I'm crying in a taxi going to job hunt."

