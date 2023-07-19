A heartbroken mother who lost her daughter in the Phillipines will finally get to bury her

Snegugu was a final-year medical student when she unexpectedly died at an airport in the Philippines

The KZN government has stepped up and is assiting to repatriate Snegugu's body after her mother made a impassioned plea for help

DURBAN - A grieving mother for KwaZulu-Natal will finally have the opportunity to lay her beloved daughter to rest.

A grieving mother will finally lay her daughter to rest with the KZN government's help after she passed away while she was studying in the Philippines. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

After making an despreate plea in a video, the KZN government stepped up to help get Lindiwe Menyi's daughter home.

Aspiring nuerosurgeon unexpectedly dies in the Philipines

According to Menyi, Snegugu was a final-year medical student in the Philippines. Her daughter was studying to become a neurosurgeon.

Snegugu unexpectedly died overseas on Monday 10 July while at the airport heading home, IOL reported.

Menyi pleaded for help with getting Snegugu's body home so she could give her daughter a dignified burial. The problem was that the costs of transporting the body from the Phillipines were astronomically high and Menyi could not afford it.

KZN government promises to help repatriate medical student's body

Apon hearing Menyi's plight, the KZN government endevoured to play its part and help bring Snegugu's body home.

The office of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier announched that it was in the processes of repartiating the body with the Department of International Relations, EWN reporetd.

Meanwhile Menyi has expresses nothing but gratitude for the government. The grieving mother said she was grateful she could finnaly give her daughter the burial she deserved.

Source: Briefly News