Lusanda Sixaxeni will be finally laid to rest in her home town of Kwanonqaba after she mysteriously died in China

Her family thanked South Africans for their giving spirit after they helped them raise R400 000 to repatriate her remains

Sixaxeni will be buried on Saturday in Mosselbay, and people online are relieved her family can say their final goodbyes

Lusanda Sixaxeni is to be buried on Saturday at Pinnacle Cemetry.

MOSSEL BAY - Lusanda Sixaxeni will be laid to rest at the Pinnacle Cemetry in Mossel Bay on Saturday.

The 27-year-old died in China while she was working as an English teacher and had been in the Asian country for three years.

Her family had to raise R400 000 to repatriate her remains back to South Africa after she passed away at a hospital in Beijing, or the Chinese government would cremate her body, reported IOL.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) stated that it's not the government's responsibility to repatriate dead citizens in foreign countries and encouraged citizen

Giving South Africans helped Lusanda's mother, Nomonde Sixaxeni, through their generous donations, and her remains were returned back to the country on Monday.

News 24 reported that Sixaxeni's brother Mandisi thanked the South African public and the Chinese Embassy for assisting them in their hour of need through their donations.

"To the people of Mzansi, from the bottom of our hearts as the Sixaxeni family, we would like to say thank you very much for what you have done for us. Without your support, Lusanda's body would not be here. This shows that people with good hearts still exist. I wish you do the same to other families as well."

The burial proceedings started at 9 am in her home town of Kwanonqaba township, and it's still unknown what caused her death.

South Africans online shared their comments about the news of her burial.

Raquel Floris said:

"So happy for her family."

Erik Nasir Dipela asked:

"So Dirco would rather give R50m to Cuba than help repatriate their own citizen? Why are South Africans still voting for ANC?

Saras Sunker stated:

"Condolences to her family. Rest in peace dear, you are now in your own home town your family will be at peace."

Sabelo Given mentioned:

"And the Minister of International Relations ignored calls to try to bring back her remains."

Cherece Du Plessis posted:

"How can it cost R400k? The airlines and the government should be ashamed of themselves. Well done to all who donated."

Government says it is not its duty to repatriate bodies as another teacher dies while working in China

Briefly News reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said that it is not its duty to repatriate the bodies of citizens who die overseas. Dirco's statements follows the death of a South African teacher working in China.

Siphosethu Mqokozo’s family is crowdfunding to raise money to repatriate her body from China.

