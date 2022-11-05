Terry Pheto has issued a statement debunking the claims that she was involved in a lotto fraud case

The popular media personality said she was not aware that she was being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

The Tsotsi star trended on social media and topped headlines following reports that she had been implicated in a fraud case

Terry Pheto has broken her silence in the lotto fraud allegations levelled against her. The top South African actress was listed among other people and companies who allegedly benefitted from the fraud.

The star charted Twitter trends on Friday and Saturday following reports that the SIU seized some of her properties and businesses.

According to Eye Witness News, the Pretoria High Court granted the SIU a preservation order to seize nine luxury properties in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg, a BMW 420i and two Ocean Basket franchises in the East Rand estimated to be worth R25 million.

Reacting to the allegations, Pheto headed to her Twitter page to issue a statement. The star rubbished the claims and denied any involvement in the matter. The statement read:

"I am dismayed to discover that I am the subject of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into allegations of fraud relating to funding by the National Lotteries Commission. I deny any involvement in the alleged scheme that has been reported on. I also had no prior knowledge of an application to obtain a preservation order against me and have no sight of this order.

"I hold the law in high regard and will cooperate fully with this investigation in an open and transparent manner. This is a difficult moment for me. I would like to thank everyone for their unwavering messages of support."

Source: Briefly News