South African singer and dancer Babes Wodumo has kept her baby with Mampintsha hidden since he was born a year ago

The Umngan' Wami hitmaker has never even revealed the real name of her baby, whom she refers to as Sponge for the time being

She claims she is overprotective because she is a new mother who does not want her child to be exposed to bad behaviour

Babes Wodumo has shared the reason why she never wanted baby Sponge to interact with people other than his parent. Image: @babes_wodumo and @sponge_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo has kept her baby away from social media and the people around her since he was born on 16 June 2021. The Gqom artist appears to be an overprotective mother because no one knows what baby Sponge's real name is.

Sponge, according to TshisaLIVE, only got to be around people other than her parents during his first birthday celebration. Sponge's party footage was shown on Babes and her bae Mampintsha's Showmax reality show Uthando Lodumo.

“This is the first time my baby gets to interact with other people because he’s always at home with a limited number of people."

Babes Wodumo reveals why she kept baby sponge hidden

According to TshisaLIVE, Babes Wodumo shared specific reasons why she does not want Sponge to interact with people. The 28-year-old expressed her concerns as a new mother, saying:

“A lot of people don’t know this but as a new mom, I really don’t want my baby to be seen or touched. Some people perform strange rituals and I don’t want my baby exposed to such.”

