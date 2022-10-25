South African singer Babes Wodumo has created a stir on social media once again, with her latest photo making the rounds

Many people were taken aback by her appearance, with some claiming they couldn't identify the Wololo hitmaker

This is because Babes Wodumo has lost a significant amount of weight, and many people are unfamiliar with her being thin

Babes Wodumo's newest pic is trending as Mzansi couldn't recognise her.

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo has caused a buzz on social media after pics showing a slight change in her body surfaced.

South African netizens appear to be concerned about the Wololo star, who has lost a significant amount of weight. Many could claim that this is because she gave birth to her first child, Sponge.

However, Babes Wodumo's devoted fans disagree and have taken to social media to plead for assistance for the star. @JohnsonAwalle posted a new photo of the singer. While Babes appears to be happy in the photo, her weight loss is noticeable.

On Twitter, @JohnsonAdawale posted the following trending image:

South Africans are worried about Babes Wodumo

@IamFanaFanatik said:

"No guys! "Babes can't afford to look like this unless they're on a diet. Guys, there must be something else ""

@bar_zt shared:

"I thought it was Queen Elizabeth Meanwhile it's Queen of Qhom"

@saneleONLY posted:

"Now she looks like babes wamadumani"

@KayPayn1 replied:

"Life "

@CcChibuko commented:

"Aiii. All is well. But with her it's not well with Babes‍. Toxicity is another pandemic people"

@JohnsonAwalle added:

"She looks worn out physically. She looks unhealthy"

Babes Wodumo trends as Mzansi shares mixed views over singer’s appearance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo's fans have taken to the timeline to share their thoughts on her appearance. The Gqom singer trended after snaps of herself with radio host Dudu Khoza surfaced on the timeline.

The Wololo hitmaker was a guest on Duzu's show on Ukhozi FM. The snaps of the star were shared on social media by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Shook tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Babes Wodumo's appearance. Some said she lost weight, while others assumed the stunner was not well.

