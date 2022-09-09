Babes Wodumo's fans have shared mixed reactions over appearance after snaps of the star surfaced on the timeline

The eLamont hitmaker was a guest on Dudu Khoza's show on Ukhozi FM and they took snaps after the interview

Some of the Gqom singer's shocked fans claimed she has lost weight while others alleged that the stunner looks sick in the pics

Babes Wodumo's fans have taken to the timeline to share their thoughts on her appearance. The Gqom singer trended after snaps of herself with radio host Dudu Khoza surfaced on the timeline.

Babes Wodumo trended after her recent snaps surfaced online. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The Wololo hitmaker was a guest on Duzu's show on Ukhozi FM. The snaps of the star was shared on social media by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Taking to Twitter, Musa revealed that Mampintsha's wife was a guest on the Durban-based radio station. He captioned the snaps:

"Babes Wodumo visits Ukhozi FM."

Shook tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Babes Wodumo's appearance. Some said she has lost weight while others assumed that the stunner is not well.

@LwandleEL said:

"Maybe she's breastfeeding, that's why."

@Deenospopi commented:

"Please let's learn not to comment about people's weight."

@MkivaU asked:

"Why does she look like she is sick? Is she okay?"

@Fanie7231 wrote:

"Maybe she's on diet."

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

"People who like taking ugly pictures of you and post them they bore me shem."

@Mclaren_VSOP added:

"To think at how she used to be 1 of the hottest Girls in SA , looks really do fade away, yoh."

Babes Wodumo hangs with SK Khoza, SA shares hilarious reactions

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo and SK Khoza trended after a video of the two controversial stars surfaced on the timeline. The short clip had people's imaginations running wild.

Many hilariously shared that the two entertainers should not hang out together because of their bad behaviour while others felt sorry for the Wololo hitmaker's hubby, Mampintsha.

The video of the two celebs in the same room was shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter. Taking to his comment section some people even suggested that the stars were filming Only Fans content for SK Khoza's account.

Source: Briefly News