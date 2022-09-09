Uncle Waffles is topping the trends list after a clip of herself taking over the BBC Radio 1 airwaves surfaced on the timeline

The young Amapiano DJ is a resident DJ and host at UK's biggest radio station and Mzansi is here for it

The stunner plays the freshest Amapiano songs on the show as well as introduces new yanos artists to the international audience

Uncle Waffles is trending on the timeline after a clip of the star doing her thing on BBC Radio 1 surfaced online.

Uncle Waffles is trending after she took over the BBC Radio 1 airwaves. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

The Amapinao DJ is a resident DJ and host at the biggest radio stations in the UK. During her show, the stunner gives her listeners the low down on the freshest yanos hits from Mzansi and also plays a set of the hottest Amapiano bangers.

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared a clip of Uncle Waffles doing a live link at the radio station.

Uncle Waffles' name is topping the trends list as Mzansi social media users share their reactions to the video.

@Rat31Rat said:

"Man, this girl is now bigger than any SA artist."

@Cappela_TMG wrote:

"I think she might be bigger than Cassper right now."

@SammySib commented:

"When it’s your time, it’s your time."

@gilded_sa said:

"Love her. Doing big things hun!!! Bantu bethu lets get out the township mentality and make it big."

@Qhaka28 wrote:

"This is huge and very much deserving."

@Siyanda_Fuge added:

"Piano and Uncle Waffles were supposed to be a wave that's gonna trend and die. Look at God they are taking over the world while some genres and careers died before them."

Uncle Waffles gets another shout out from Drake

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Drake took to social media again to give Uncle Waffles another shout out. The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a clip of the Mzansi stunner on his Instagram stories on Monday, 18 April.

The excited DJ took to Twitter to share with Mzansi how excited she was after getting some more love from the superstar. Waffle shared that she screamed for about 10 minutes when she saw the clip on Drake's timeline.

Drake and Uncle Waffles' names topped the trends list on Twitter after he mentioned her name again on his posts. Mzansi peeps believe that the Canadian rapper is in love with Waffles.

