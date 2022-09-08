One of South Africa's latest talents, Uncle Waffles, is clocking impressive records on the Apple Music streaming platform.

Uncle Waffles was chuffed when she realised that she achieved millions of streams with her latest music

The creator of Red Dragon,Uncle Waffles, was showered with congratulations for all the hits she gave Mzansi

Uncle Waffles continues to have a musical hold on South Africans. Uncle Waffles recently hit a major achievement in her career. Uncle Waffles thanked her fans for endlessly streaming her music on platforms, primarily from her EP Red Dragon.

Uncle Waffles gave all the credit to her fans when she marked reaching 6 million plays on Apple music. Image: Instagram/unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles clearly impressed many with her tracks on Apple Music as she got over five million streams. Netizens celebrated with Uncle Waffles as they named some of their favourites from the Red Dragon EP.

Uncle Waffles shows off Apple Music success

Uncle Waffles took to Twitter to thank her fans for helping her reach six million all-time plays on Apple Music. To her fans, she wrote:

You guys are amazing."

Uncle Waffles fans were more than happy to take credit for the Apple Music success, as many admitted to playing her music repeatedly. Supporters congratulated Uncle Waffles on her growing success.

@Zwile_Shandu commented:

"I hope you are eating that bag!"

@Serame22 commented:

"You are amazing, keep on pressing hard."

@yergsgniht commented:

"I listened to Tanzania 235000 times."

@Jaxx_Amahle commented:

"You deserve it all."

PoshTheSpice

"I’m proud of you like I know you."

@T100029044488 commented:

"Girl is doing bigger things."

"80k to play the same songs": Uncle Waffles' booking fees stun party-goers

Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles reportedly charges a whopping R80 000 for an hour's set in an indoor event. It costs R120 000 to book the Amapiano DJ for an outdoor event.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to the timeline to share a pic of the stunner's rate card. Taking to Twitter, Musa also revealed that Uncle Waffles charges $25 000 (R420 000) for an outdoor international gig and $18 000 (R302 947) for an overseas indoor gig.

Stunned peeps took to Musa's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to the young DJ's booking fees.

Source: Briefly News