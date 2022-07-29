There is no denying that Uncle Waffles is the star of the moment and is on her way to becoming one of the best female DJs in Mzansi

The star has been riding on a wave so big he has been booked and busy; that's not all; she has also been getting back-to-back ambassador deals

The Tanzania hitmaker had her fans basking in pride when she announced that she had joined a popular booze band

Uncle Waffles recently shared some great news with her legion of fans and followers. The star, who has been on a winning streak since landing on the entertainment scene, announced that she is now on the team of one of the biggest alcohol brands.

Uncle Waffles has announced that she recently signed a contract with a big alcohol brand. Image: @unclewaffles.

Source: Instagram

The stunner has been booked and busy performing at gigs in South Africa and overseas. Just recently, she was lauded by Somizi Mhlongo for her unmatched work ethic.

Taking to her Instagram page, Uncle Waffles announced that she has now joined the Jägermeister Africa family. She rocked a neat green and white fit. In one picture, she held a bottle of Jägermeister to her face. She wrote:

"I joined the family and signed with Jägermeister Africa, shots on me."

Her fans and industry colleagues flocked to the comments section to congratulate the star who keeps securing the bag.

@amandadupont said:

"Yes baby secure the bags one by one ☝ very proud."

@nadianakai added:

"Congratulations! ."

@dbngogo commented:

"Welcome."

@minniedlamini wrote:

"Get it girl."

@mihlalii_n noted:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Makhadzi shows support for Master KG amid 'Jerusalema' lawsuit drama: "God, please protect Master KG"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Master KG's hit single Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode has landed him in hot water again. The star was recently slapped with a lawsuit over the ownership of the song.

According to reports, Master KG played a small role in making the song, which was written and performed by Nomcebo and allegedly composed by Charmza.

The news of the lawsuit shot Master KG to the top of the Twitter trending lists. Peeps, including singer Makhadzi, rallied behind him under the hashtag #HandsOffMasterKG. According to ZAlebs, the Mjolo hitmaker took to her page to rave about how her man is a genius who has been creating bangers since landing on the music scene.

