Makhadzi has shown that she is in Master KG's corner amid the lawsuit over the ownership of the star's hit single, Jerusalema

Master KG shot to the top of Twitter trends after he was issued another lawsuit over the ownership of Jerusalema

The Ghanama hitmaker, who is currently on an international tour with Master KG, headed to her Twitter page to show support for her man

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Master KG's hit single Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode has landed him in hot water again. The star was recently slapped with a lawsuit over the ownership of the song.

Makhadzi has taken to Twitter to pray for Master KG's safety amid the 'Jerusalema' drama. Image: @makhadzisa and @masterkgsa.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Master KG played a small role in making the song, which was written and performed by Nomcebo and allegedly composed by Charmza.

The news of the lawsuit shot Master KG to the top of the Twitter trending lists. Peeps, including singer Makhadzi, rallied behind him under the hashtag, #HandsOffMasterKG. According to ZAlebs, the Mjolo hitmaker took to her page to rave about how her man is a genius who has been creating bangers since landing on the music scene.

She said that despite being in a relationship with Master KG, she is a big fan of his music. Makhadzi also prayed for her man's protection. She tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Besides zwinzhizwinzi I am a big fan of @MasterKGsa❤️. Like truth must be told, he is multitalented, and everything he touches turned into gold. Look at his first piano song, 13 million in 4 months without any dance challenges. God, please protect master kg we still want more hits, amen."

DJ Maphorisa under fire for taking credit for Kabza De Small's work: "He legit takes advantage of Kabza"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Maphorisa is trending for the wrong reasons once again. The top Mzansi Amapiano star came under fire from social media users after he revealed that he named Kabza De Small's album under Scorpion Kings and released it without letting him know.

The stars made the revelation during an interview that has caused an uproar on social media. They were asked what made them start Scorpion Kings, and Kabza shared the story behind it.

He said they were working on his album when Phori decided to name and release it without his knowledge.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News