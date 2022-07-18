A recent interview of South African Amapiano stars DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small caused an uproar on social media

In the video, DJ Maphorisa admitted to naming and releasing Kabza De small's album without his knowledge and then flying to Los Angeles

Social media users came out guns blazing at the Asibe Happy hitmaker, accusing him of taking credit for other people's work

DJ Maphorisa is trending for the wrong reasons once again. The top Mzansi Amapiano star came under fire from social media users after he revealed that he named Kabza De Small's album under Scorpion Kings and released it without letting him know.

DJ Maphorisa is being accused of taking advantage of Kabza De Small and taking credit for his work. Image: @kabelomotha_ and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The stars made the revelation during an interview that has caused an uproar on social media. They were asked what made them start Scorpion Kings, and Kabza shared the story behind it.

He said they were working on his album when Phori decided to name and release it without his knowledge. He said:

"What I knew was that we were ready to release my album, and Maphorisa went to LA. He actually uploaded the album and went to LA with the title Scorpion Kings."

The interview caused a stir on social media. Twitter users called out Maphorisa for benefiting from other people's hard work.

@MsThando_ said:

"That interview with Phori and Kabza is so cringy, Kabza casually says Phori dropped his music and flew to LA. He doesn't even understand why the name Scorpion Kings. They fake laugh but no, something is off."

@Mpoohmaey_Twin added:

"When Kabza said all of that Phori he looked so guilty & downplayed it by saying "it was rushed" dropped album. Usile uPhori ngeke."

