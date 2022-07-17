Pearl Thusi has finally broken her silence on allegations that she and her friend DJ Zinhle are no longer close

Thusi took to Twitter to debunk the rumor after peeps mopped the floor with the Siyabonga hitmaker for allegedly being an unsupportive friend

The Queen Sono star said she and Zinhle are still best buddies and peeps need to stop with their nonsense

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Pearl Thusi has finally cleared the air on where her relationship with DJ Zinhle lies. The two stars had the rumor mill spinning after peeps noticed they were not close anymore.

Pearl Thusi has broken her silence on claims that she is no longer friends with DJ Zinhle. Image: @pearlthusi and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Social media investigators couldn't help but notice that the once inseparable stars were not posting each other anymore. They haven't been seen hanging out as they used to, and they even unfollowed each other once.

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's friendship hit the spotlight again when the Queen Sono star posted a cryptic post about unsupportive friends. The post was re-shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula who assumed she was referring to DJ Zinhle.

Many dragged the famous DJ saying she is a selfish friend who doesn't support her buddies.

Pearl Thusi responded to the tweets by saying there is no bad blood between her and the Umlilo hitmaker. She confirmed that they are still friends and told fans to stop spreading the false narrative, ZAlebs reports. She said:

"Guys- Zee and I are still very much friends. Can this nonsense stop now."

Pearl's fans are still not buying it. Many said the stunner is just forcing things with Zinhle, who has since moved to other friends.

@LindaD18084139 said:

"You know if that's not true, you gonna have to come back and explain right, especially if "Zee" doesn't retweet !!!"

@micpotential added:

"Looks like you are now forcing things, Pearl...and unfortunately, Zee will just Mize this tweet bakith. You look like someone who has so much care. All the best though, Pearl❤"

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle accused of 'faking' reunion for clout : "Trying too hard, the spark is no longer there"

Still on Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle, Briefly News also reported that the stars' fans breathed a sigh of relief when the two stars were seen partying together. The former celeb BFFs had the rumor mill spinning when peeps noticed that they were giving each other a cold shoulder on social media.

Twitter FBI even noticed that the Fistful of Vengeance star had begun hanging out with some of Zinhle's sworn enemies proving the rift between the stars.

However, Pearl pulled a shocker when she posted a poster saying that she was going to be hosting alongside her friend, The South African reports.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News